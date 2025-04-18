Marcos: Good Friday a time to remember Christâ€™s sacrifice

Marcos: Good Friday a time to remember Christ’s sacrifice

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ this Good Friday.

In an Instagram post on April 18, Marcos said it is important to remember the values of faith, compassion and forgiveness that have shaped the Filipino people.

“On this Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice that taught us the true meaning of faith, compassion and forgiveness,” Marcos said.

“May this day of reflection strengthen our spirit and bring peace to every Filipino home,” he added.

In an earlier message, Marcos encouraged Filipinos to prioritize peace and safety during Holy Week, also issuing a reminder for motorists to observe safe driving practices while traveling.

What is Good Friday?

In the Christian faith, Holy Week marks the lead-up to Easter Sunday, the day commemorating Jesus’ resurrection.

Good Friday is observed as the day Jesus was crucified, dying for the sins of humanity. It follows Maundy Thursday, which is remembered for his last supper with his 12 disciples.

On this day, Catholic devotees take part in street processions reenacting the crucifixion, with some individuals even nailed to wooden crosses.

Others engage in self-flagellation, whipping their backs until they bleed as an act of penance to atone for sins or fulfill a religious vow, known locally as panata. The practice is also referred to as penitensiya.

Catholics also participate in the Visita Iglesia, usually done on Maundy Thursday, where devotees visit and pray in at least seven different churches as a form of spiritual pilgrimage to reaffirm their faith.

Both Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are regular holidays in the Philippines. Many Filipinos use this time to return to their provinces and spend time with family.

— Dominique Nicole Flores