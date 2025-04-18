^

Headlines

8 Filipino seafarers detained in Malaysia over immigration charges

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 9:43am
8 Filipino seafarers detained in Malaysia over immigration charges
The DMW, in collaboration with Meta Philippines and TikTok Philippines, made possible the deletion of 71,653 fake job postings and accounts in 2024, including 50,220 suspicious posts on Facebook and 21,433 on TikTok.
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Filipino seafarers are currently detained in Malaysia for alleged violations of Malaysia's immigration laws, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed on Friday, April 18. 

The crew members of vessel MT Krishna 1 are currently being held at a police station in Kota Tinggi — a town in the Malaysian state of Johor — where officials from the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine embassy have conducted a welfare visit to check on their well-being. 

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Labor Attaché Jocelyn Ortega and a DMW lawyer raised a "defense of good faith" during their meeting the Malaysian investigating officer.  

Cacdac added that results of the investigation will be out soon.

"We are thankful to Malaysian authorities for allowing the welfare visit, and to the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for its guidance and support," Cacdac said in a statement.

The DMW plans to launch its own investigation into both the manning agency and the shipowner of MT Krishna 1 to determine what circumstances led to the detention of the eight Filipinos and whether proper protective measures were undertaken for them.

The unnamed licensed manning agency responsible for the seafarers has committed to continuing salary payments and benefits to the affected crew members and their families.

Cacdac assured the detained seafarers that they would receive all the necessary support throughout their ordeal.

In Malaysia, irregular entry or stay is considered a criminal offense, punishable by up to five years in prison and six strokes of the cane.

Malaysia's Immigration Act makes no distinction between undocumented migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, or trafficking victims, classifying anyone without valid documentation as an "illegal" or "prohibited" immigrant subject to arrest, detention, and deportation. 

DMW

MALAYSIA

SEAFARERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI: Interpol not needed &lsquo;for now&rsquo; in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

NBI: Interpol not needed ‘for now’ in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Interpol won’t be tapped in the cases against ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and vlogger Claire “Maharlika”...
Headlines
fbtw
No politics in raps vs Duterte allies &ndash; NBI

No politics in raps vs Duterte allies – NBI

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
With the National Bureau of Investigation recommending charges against allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte, NBI Director...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has confirmed the need to protect some of the witnesses against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints new top fire official

Marcos appoints new top fire official

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Fire Director Jesus Piedad Fernandez as the new head of the Bureau of Fire Protection,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Security tightened vs kidnaps

Security tightened vs kidnaps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
To deter criminal groups from staging kidnappings, police have ramped up security in Filipino-Chinese communities and other...
Headlines
fbtw
No campaigning today until Good Friday, bets told

No campaigning today until Good Friday, bets told

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Campaigning – including online – is banned today, Maundy Thursday, until midnight of Good Friday, the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos &ndash; Pulse Asia

Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
 The rising cost of basic commodities and services remains the most urgent issue confronting Filipinos, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO monitoring reckless drivers

LTO monitoring reckless drivers

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has mobilized more than 1,700 traffic enforcers across the country for Holy Week to monitor...
Headlines
fbtw
Media Freedom Coalition: &lsquo;Freedom of the press is democracy&rsquo;

Media Freedom Coalition: ‘Freedom of the press is democracy’

1 day ago
“Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with