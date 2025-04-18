8 Filipino seafarers detained in Malaysia over immigration charges

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Filipino seafarers are currently detained in Malaysia for alleged violations of Malaysia's immigration laws, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed on Friday, April 18.

The crew members of vessel MT Krishna 1 are currently being held at a police station in Kota Tinggi — a town in the Malaysian state of Johor — where officials from the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine embassy have conducted a welfare visit to check on their well-being.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Labor Attaché Jocelyn Ortega and a DMW lawyer raised a "defense of good faith" during their meeting the Malaysian investigating officer.

Cacdac added that results of the investigation will be out soon.

"We are thankful to Malaysian authorities for allowing the welfare visit, and to the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for its guidance and support," Cacdac said in a statement.

The DMW plans to launch its own investigation into both the manning agency and the shipowner of MT Krishna 1 to determine what circumstances led to the detention of the eight Filipinos and whether proper protective measures were undertaken for them.

The unnamed licensed manning agency responsible for the seafarers has committed to continuing salary payments and benefits to the affected crew members and their families.

Cacdac assured the detained seafarers that they would receive all the necessary support throughout their ordeal.

In Malaysia, irregular entry or stay is considered a criminal offense, punishable by up to five years in prison and six strokes of the cane.

Malaysia's Immigration Act makes no distinction between undocumented migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, or trafficking victims, classifying anyone without valid documentation as an "illegal" or "prohibited" immigrant subject to arrest, detention, and deportation.