â€˜A gift to the Filipino nationâ€™: Marcos offers condolences to Nora Aunorâ€™s family

‘A gift to the Filipino nation’: Marcos offers condolences to Nora Aunor’s family

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 1:55pm
Phillipines' actress Nora Aunor poses during the photocall of "Sinapupunan (Thy womb)" during the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2012 at Venice Lido. "Sinapupunan (Thy womb)" is competing for the Golden Lion in the Venezia 69 section of the festival.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Maundy Thursday extended his condolences to the family of veteran actress Nora Aunor following her passing. 

Aunor, a National Artist, died at 71 years old, her family confirmed on Wednesday night. 

“I join the nation in mourning the passing of our National Artist for Film, Nora Aunor (Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in real life). Throughout her splendid career that spanned more than 50 years, she was our consummate actress, singer, and film producer,” Marcos said in a statement. 

Marcos lauded Aunor’s filmography, enumerating films such as "Banaue," "Bona," "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," "Himala," "Thy Womb" and "The Flor Contemplacion Story."

“She has won national and international awards for her performances. Her golden voice was a balm for all. Her genius was a gift to the Filipino nation,” Marcos said. 

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to Nora Aunor’s family, friends, and the film industry itself. Let us pray together for the eternal repose of the soul of our beloved National Artist,” he added. 

Aunor has expressed support for Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte during the 2022 national elections. 

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has already announced a state necrological services and funeral for the veteran actress. 

Details for the state procession have yet to be announced. 

Actor turned lawmaker Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also expressed his condolences to the family of Aunor. 

“Sa kanyang paglisan, sariwain natin ang makulay na kwento ng buhay, ang makasaysayang karera, ang mga pamanang kailanman ay hindi malilimutan at kakaibang talento na kinilala sa buong mundo ng ating nag-iisang Superstar,” Estrada said. 

(In her passing, let us remember her colorful stories in life, her historic career, her legacy that will never be forgotten and her unique talent that has been renowned throughout the world as the one and only Superstar.) 

or sign in with