Marcos: Choose peace, safety for Holy Week

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 10:28am
Marcos: Choose peace, safety for Holy Week
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with overseas Filipino workers based in Singapore during his state visit on September 6, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to prioritize peace and safety during Holy Week.

In a video posted on Maundy Thursday, Marcos addressed Filipinos who are traveling during the week. 

“Ngayong Mahal na Araw, piliin natin ang kapayapaan, piliin natin ang kaligtasan para sa ating mga sarili at lalo na sa ating mga pamilya (This Holy Week, let us choose peace, let us choose safety for ourselves and especially for our family),” Marcos said. 

 

Filipinos are expected to travel around the country this Holy Week, often going to the provinces to return home or to take a vacation. 

The president urged Filipinos who are traveling to remain safe on their travels and to always give way when driving. 

“Mabuhay po tayo lahat at mag-ingat po tayo sa daan (Let us live long and take care on the road),” Marcos said. 

The president earlier noted that there has been a string of viral road accidents recently. He urged motorists to remain calm and collected on the road, urging responsibility from drivers. 

Driving is a privilege, not a right, Marcos said. 

The country’s transportation agencies have also taken cognizance of the series of road accidents, vowing a crackdown on reckless drivers. 

The high volume of travelers during Holy Week has prompted authorities to remain on high alert for potential road accidents. 

