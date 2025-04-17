Practice healthy lifestyle during Holy Week â€“ DOH

Practice healthy lifestyle during Holy Week – DOH

Churchgoers visit the Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Turumba in Pakil, Laguna yesterday as part of the traditional ‘Visita Iglesia.’

MANILA, Philippines — While vacationing during the Holy Week, the public was advised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH) to stay healthy.

“Practice a healthy lifestyle during this long vacation by having a low-salt, low-fat diet and avoid smoking and alcohol,” DOH-Ilocos Region director Paula Paz Sydiongco said.

Sydiongco said Holy Week is one of the longest holidays in the country and a popular time for family gatherings and visiting significant places.

Thus, she stressed the importance of planning trips properly to ensure a healthy and safe observance of the Holy Week.

Sydiongco also reminded those who will be going to resorts and beaches to bring sunscreen and supervise their children.

She further warned against swimming after consuming liquor as well as to limit sun exposure and drinking lots of water to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

“Use an umbrella when sun exposure is unavoidable and avoid wearing dark clothes as it attracts heat; instead, wear light-colored and comfortable clothing,” she added.

‘Take part in Holy Week rites’

Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown urged Filipino Catholics to sincerely take part in the religious activities this Holy Week.

“I encourage all listeners, the people of God, to really participate in Holy Week in a very sincere way; I know God has graces to give you; if you participate in a sincere and enthusiastic way on the liturgies, you will emerge changed,” Brown said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

He said that this week, as Catholics remember the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, they should use the opportunity to reflect and establish a deeper relationship with God.

Even on vacation, they should still make time to join in the religious activities, he said.

“It’s really important to participate and to understand what we are doing because this is the moment in which we celebrate the passion, death and resurrection of the Lord,” Brown added.

Among the Holy Week traditions are processions, “Pabasa” or the Chanting of the Passion story of Jesus Christ, “Visita Iglesia” or visiting churches, attending mass of the Last Supper, “Siete Palabras” or The Seven Last Words and the “Salubong” – the pre-dawn meeting between Jesus Christ and his Mother Mary after His resurrection.

‘Kalbaryo’

Nine militant groups led by urban poor group Kadamay yesterday performed a modified version of the Passion of Christ that reflected on the sufferings of the disadvantaged sectors of society.

The groups’ “Kalbaryo ng Maralita” march started along España Boulevard near the University of Santo Tomas at 9:13 a.m., according to a report by the Manila Police District (MPD)’s Barbosa station.

Also joining the march were members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Anakbayan, Sandigan, Yacap and students from state universities Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and University of the Philippines.

The actors sang to the melody of the traditional “pabasa,” a chant narrating the Passion and Death of Jesus during the Holy Week, but with lyrics that fitted their message of appeals for an end to human rights abuses, poverty, joblessness and oppression toward indigent sectors such as transportation workers and urban poor.

Some of the participants acted as penitents, with the cross carried by “Jesus” surrounded by barbed wire, as well as ribbons carrying messages such as “No to PTMP (public transport modernization program),” “Lupa ipamahagi (distribute lands)” and “Sahod itaas (increase salaries).”

The protesters also called for accountability from the Marcos administration, as well as the conviction of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court.

The Kalbaryo ng Maralita procession “symbolized the miseries still being suffered by the people that we regard as the modern Christ,” said Kadamay secretary general Mimi Doringo.

After traversing Morayta Street and Recto Avenue, around 200 MPD officers armed with anti-riot shields blocked the protesters who tried to march toward Mendiola Bridge.

After holding their program in front of the police blockade, the militants dispersed at 10:52 a.m., the MPD noted.

Meanwhile, the MPD announced that roads near the Quiapo Church – also called the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno – will be closed to vehicular traffic in preparation for the midnight procession of the revered image on Good Friday, April 18.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, portions of the following roads will be off-limits to motorists starting 7 p.m. on April 17: Quezon Boulevard; Recto Avenue service road; España Boulevard; S. H. Loyola; San Sebastian Street; Legarda Street; San Rafael / Bilibid Viejo / Gonzalo Puyat; Arlegui Street; Carlos Palanca Street; Paterno Street; Gonzalo Puyat; Evangelista; Carriedo, and Villalobos.

Parking will also be prohibited on these roads.

The MPD advised drivers to use Fugoso Street, Tomas Mapua Street, P. Campa Street, Nicanor Reyes or Morayta, Recto Avenue, Jones Bridge, MacArthur Bridge, P. Casal and Legarda as alternate routes.

MPD spokesman Maj. Philipp Ines advised Nazareno devotees with illnesses and the elderly to avoid joining the procession and instead watch the livestream on the Facebook page of Quiapo Church.

He reminded parents to avoid bringing their children, or let them wear identification tags with their contact information should they persist in letting them join. – Evelyn Macairan, Ghio Ong