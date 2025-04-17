^

Headlines

Man wanted for drug trafficking in Beijing arrested in Parañaque

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 4:33pm
Man wanted for drug trafficking in Beijing arrested in ParaÃ±aque
Immigration gate at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / Rudy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Chinese national wanted in Beijing for alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking.

Ouyang Shixing, 40, was taken into custody on April 8 at his condominium unit in Parañaque City by agents of the bureau’s fugitive search unit.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the arrest was made after the Chinese government provided information detailing Ouyang’s alleged crimes.

Ouyang is also the subject of an Interpol red notice issued in 2024, following his indictment for drug trafficking under Chinese criminal law.

“He has not left the country since he last arrived here on August 3, 2023, thus he will be deported for being an undesirable and overstaying alien. He will be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines,” Viado said in a statement.

According to the BI-Interpol unit, Ouyang is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in November 2023 by the public security bureau in Fuzhou City, Jiangxi, China.

Chinese investigators alleged that on May 12, 2023, Ouyang conspired with another suspect to purchase methamphetamine from a drug supplier and later sold the substance to a buyer for 70,000 yuan, or about $10,000  (P567,309.58).

Authorities said Ouyang traveled to Hong Kong by train on August 2, 2023, and fled to the Philippines shortly afterward, absconding with the proceeds.

Ouyang is currently detained at the bureau’s custodial facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DRUGS

ILLEGAL DRUGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI: Interpol not needed &lsquo;for now&rsquo; in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

NBI: Interpol not needed ‘for now’ in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Interpol won’t be tapped in the cases against ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and vlogger Claire “Maharlika”...
Headlines
fbtw
No politics in raps vs Duterte allies &ndash; NBI

No politics in raps vs Duterte allies – NBI

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
With the National Bureau of Investigation recommending charges against allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte, NBI Director...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop &mdash; Pulse Asia
play

Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop — Pulse Asia

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The satisfaction and trust ratings of three of the country's highest officials declined in the Pulse Asia survey, released...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has confirmed the need to protect some of the witnesses against former...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos &ndash; Pulse Asia

Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
 The rising cost of basic commodities and services remains the most urgent issue confronting Filipinos, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO monitoring reckless drivers

LTO monitoring reckless drivers

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has mobilized more than 1,700 traffic enforcers across the country for Holy Week to monitor...
Headlines
fbtw
Media Freedom Coalition: &lsquo;Freedom of the press is democracy&rsquo;

Media Freedom Coalition: ‘Freedom of the press is democracy’

18 hours ago
“Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.”
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. approval, trust ratings plunge; Sara&rsquo;s numbers rise

Marcos Jr. approval, trust ratings plunge; Sara’s numbers rise

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Almost halfway into his term, President Marcos now enjoys little trust among Filipinos, a majority of whom claim they disapprove...
Headlines
fbtw
2 dead, 9 sailors missing in Occidental Mindoro

2 dead, 9 sailors missing in Occidental Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Nine crew members of MV Hong Hai 16 are still missing and a Filipino and Chinese sailor reportedly died after the ship...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with