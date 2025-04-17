Man wanted for drug trafficking in Beijing arrested in ParaÃ±aque

Man wanted for drug trafficking in Beijing arrested in Parañaque

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Chinese national wanted in Beijing for alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking.

Ouyang Shixing, 40, was taken into custody on April 8 at his condominium unit in Parañaque City by agents of the bureau’s fugitive search unit.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the arrest was made after the Chinese government provided information detailing Ouyang’s alleged crimes.

Ouyang is also the subject of an Interpol red notice issued in 2024, following his indictment for drug trafficking under Chinese criminal law.

“He has not left the country since he last arrived here on August 3, 2023, thus he will be deported for being an undesirable and overstaying alien. He will be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines,” Viado said in a statement.

According to the BI-Interpol unit, Ouyang is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in November 2023 by the public security bureau in Fuzhou City, Jiangxi, China.

Chinese investigators alleged that on May 12, 2023, Ouyang conspired with another suspect to purchase methamphetamine from a drug supplier and later sold the substance to a buyer for 70,000 yuan, or about $10,000 (P567,309.58).

Authorities said Ouyang traveled to Hong Kong by train on August 2, 2023, and fled to the Philippines shortly afterward, absconding with the proceeds.

Ouyang is currently detained at the bureau’s custodial facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings.