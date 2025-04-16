^

Amid Holy Week travel rush, CAAP reminds travelers bomb jokes are a crime

Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:04pm
Amid Holy Week travel rush, CAAP reminds travelers bomb jokes are a crime
Immigration gate at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / Rudy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has issued a warning to all travelers during Holy Week: bomb jokes at airports remain strictly prohibited and carry penalties of up to five years imprisonment.

In a travel advisory on Wednesday, April 16, CAAP reminded the public that making bomb jokes or false bomb threats is considered a criminal offense under Presidential Decree 1727. Violators could face not only jail time but also fines of up to P40,000, or both penalties combined.

"Bomb jokes are prohibited at all airports," CAAP said. "As we prepare for the Holy Week travel rush, please remember: Making bomb jokes or false bomb threats is a criminal offense under Presidential Decree 1727."

"Help maintain airport security and ensure smooth travel for all passengers... Some 'jokes' can have serious consequences," CAAP added.

The Palace earlier declared April 17 (Maundy Thursday) and April 18 (Good Friday) as regular holidays, while April 19 (Black Saturday) is a special non-working holiday. 

CAAP

HOLY WEEK

TRAVEL
