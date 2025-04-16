^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 3:04pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A netizen from Toledo, Cebu captured the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on December 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Rob Ilumba Ugbinada

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Imee describes Chiz as &lsquo;ambitious&rsquo;

Imee describes Chiz as ‘ambitious’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
US &lsquo;ship killer&rsquo; missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

US ‘ship killer’ missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
An advanced anti-ship missile system developed for the US military will be used in the April 21 Balikatan exercises in which...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

‘She’s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma is seeking asylum in the United States, but a House lawmaker says she faces no political...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Kabataan party-list described the “ITIM” (black) campaign of presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos and Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec files disqualification raps vs Pasig bet Ian Sia

Comelec files disqualification raps vs Pasig bet Ian Sia

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The Comelec has filed a disqualification petition against congressional aspirant Ian Sia over alleged discriminatory remarks...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop &mdash; Pulse Asia

Marcos, Escudero, Romualdez performance ratings drop — Pulse Asia

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The satisfaction and trust ratings of three of the country's highest officials declined in the Pulse Asia survey, released...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with