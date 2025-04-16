DOLE issues Holy Week holiday pay guidelines

Catholic faithful raise their palm fronds during the blessing in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday released guidelines for employee compensation during the Holy Week holidays.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. In Labor Advisory No. 04-25, DOLE confirmed that April 17 (Maundy Thursday) and April 18 (Good Friday) are regular holidays. Employees who do not work on these days are still entitled to receive 100% of their daily wage.

For those who do work, they are to be compensated a total of 200% for the day's wage.

“For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200% of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours,” DOLE said.

In effect, employees who work on these holidays receive double their regular pay.

For hours worked beyond the standard eight hours, employees can expect an additional 30% of their hourly rate on top of the holiday pay. The formula is: basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of excess hours worked.

If the holiday also falls on an employee’s rest day, those reporting to work are entitled to an additional 30% of their daily wage, calculated as: basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked.

Black Saturday. April 19 (Black Saturday) is designated as a special (non-working) day.

Under the “no work, no pay” rule, employees who do not work on this day are not entitled to compensation, unless a company policy or collective bargaining agreement states otherwise.

Employees who work on Black Saturday receive an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours (basic wage x 130%).

Overtime or work in excess of eight hours on this day will grant workers an additional 30% of the hourly rate (hourly rate x 130% x 130% x number of excess hours).

If Black Saturday coincides with an employee’s rest day, working employees are entitled to 150% of their basic wage (basic wage x 150%). Overtime on this day is paid at an additional 30% of the hourly rate (hourly rate x 150% x 130% x number of excess hours).

Heat safety reminders. DOLE also reminded employers to implement measures to protect workers from extreme heat during the summer months, such as providing proper ventilation and adequate breaks to prevent heat stress.