LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 2:25pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Individuals put up the poster of their bet at the designated common poster area by the local government unit and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Quezon City on March 29, 2025 for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Imee describes Chiz as &lsquo;ambitious&rsquo;

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support...
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Kabataan party-list described the “ITIM” (black) campaign of presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos and Vice...
US &lsquo;ship killer&rsquo; missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
An advanced anti-ship missile system developed for the US military will be used in the April 21 Balikatan exercises in which...
DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The DENR and police seized P3.6 million of smuggled counterfeit chainsaws in a buy-bust at Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp.’s...
RTC judges sworn in to Court of Appeals posts

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Two new appellate court associate justices, Edilwasif Baddiri and Jeoffre Acebido, are the new Court of Appeals justices...
Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Search and rescue operations are underway for seven Filipinos and three Chinese nationals missing after a vessel capsized...
18 areas on danger alert; Los Ba&ntilde;os seen hitting 50&deg;C on Holy Wednesday

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging...
