LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 16, 2025 | 1:38pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025, the first day of the campaign period for local candidates.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Imee describes Chiz as &lsquo;ambitious&rsquo;

Imee describes Chiz as ‘ambitious’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has described Senate President Francis Escudero as ambitious, after failing to get the latter’s support...
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

Sara, Imee ITIM campaign a dark alliance, says party-list

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Kabataan party-list described the “ITIM” (black) campaign of presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos and Vice...
US &lsquo;ship killer&rsquo; missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

US ‘ship killer’ missiles in Philippines for Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
An advanced anti-ship missile system developed for the US military will be used in the April 21 Balikatan exercises in which...
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

‘She’s involved in heinous crimes': Solon hits Garma's asylum bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Retired Police Colonel Royina Garma is seeking asylum in the United States, but a House lawmaker says she faces no political...
China vessel &lsquo;dangerously&rsquo; blocks Philippines patrol ship

China vessel ‘dangerously’ blocks Philippines patrol ship

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
A China Coast Guard ship made a dangerous maneuver to block a Philippine Coast Guard vessel on patrol off Zambales on...
Marcos signs law extending Meralco franchise

Marcos signs law extending Meralco franchise

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has extended Manila Electric Co. franchise for another 25 years, allowing it to continue operating power...
Roque, vlogger face sedition raps

Roque, vlogger face sedition raps

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has recommended the filing of inciting to sedition charges against former presidential...
Red Cross on high alert for Holy Week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
As part of its heightened preparedness for Holy Week, the Philippine Red Cross has placed its operations on high alert and dispatched more than 2,000 personnel across the country.
Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

Good Friday parties banned in Boracay

By Jennifer Rendon | 14 hours ago
No more parties on Good Friday.
