PDP eyes helpdesk for Chinese Filipino community amid kidnapping wave

Police Major General Roderick Augustus Alba speaks to members of the media at a Malacañan Palace briefing on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is proposing a dedicated helpdesk for the Chinese Filipino community following a string of high-profile kidnappings.

Addressing the media at Malacañan Palace, Police Community Relations Director Major General Roderick Augustus Alba said the PNP is restructuring its Anti-Kidnapping Group and consulting with the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. on the initiative.

“The PNP recommended creating a specialized desk, we will call this the PCFC, PNP Chinese-Filipino Community Help Desk. So, this is a desk liaisoning all of the concerns of our Chinese-Filipino sector,” Alba said.

Recent incidents include the abduction and killing of businessman Anson Que and his driver. In a separate case, a 14-year-old Chinese student was kidnapped and eventually rescued.

The cases have prompted the advocacy group Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption to call for a more effective government response to deter kidnappings.

The PNP is engaging with the Filipino-Chinese community to support peace and order initiatives.

Plans. The helpdesk will be piloted in Binondo, Manila, with additional test runs planned for Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Central Luzon.

If successful, the program could become a long-term solution.

“This could be one of the long-term solutions of interventions of the PNP to address these kinds of incidents,” Alba said.

Authorities suspect at least one recent kidnapping, particularly the case of the abducted 14-year-old boy, is linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned POGOs in 2024 after the industry became associated with crimes such as human trafficking and scamming. Raids on POGO hubs have uncovered evidence of torture and prostitution.