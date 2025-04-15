^

Headlines

Chinese research vessel spotted off Batanes — PCG

Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 5:42pm
Chinese research vessel spotted off Batanes â€” PCG
Chinese research vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue is spotted in the waters off Batanes, April 15, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese research vessel was seen operating northeast of Batanes province on Tuesday morning, April 15 — ignoring repeated radio communications from Philippine authorities who challenged its presence in the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spotted the vessel  Zhong Shan Da Xue approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at around 8 a.m. 

The location falls within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan deployed an Islander aircraft to challenge the presence of the Chinese vessel, but the ship did not respond to its multiple radio challenges.

"The crew of the PCG Islander attempted to establish radio communication with the vessel multiple times, but there was no response,” PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

“PCG aviators underscored on their radio challenge that the said Chinese vessel lacks the authority to conduct marine scientific research within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, emphasizing that its activities constitute a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act,” he added.

This is the second time the PCG has flagged the presence of said Chinese research vessel in the waters off Batanes. On April 7, the PCG also deployed an aircraft to challenge the presence of Zhong Shan Da Xue, which, at the time, was "likely" conducting a marine scientific survey based on its movements. 

Zhong Shan Da Xue departed from Guangdong Province in China on March 31 and entered the Philippines' EEZ on April 2. 

CHINA

CHINA VESSELS

PCG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kitty Duterte on US passport: I&rsquo;m a private citizen

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Detained in the United States since November last year for carrying a canceled visa, retired police Col. Royina Garma is applying...
Headlines
fbtw
'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact&rsquo;

'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Despite the viral photos on social media of Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar with Vice President Sara Duterte and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate
play

Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

Palace rebuts 'darkness' narrative, points to Duterte admin as source

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday thumbed down claims that the country is in a state of darkness or decline, countering that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Some courts in the country have suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16 in observance of Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with