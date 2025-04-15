Chinese research vessel spotted off Batanes â€” PCG

Chinese research vessel spotted off Batanes — PCG

Chinese research vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue is spotted in the waters off Batanes, April 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese research vessel was seen operating northeast of Batanes province on Tuesday morning, April 15 — ignoring repeated radio communications from Philippine authorities who challenged its presence in the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spotted the vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at around 8 a.m.

The location falls within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan deployed an Islander aircraft to challenge the presence of the Chinese vessel, but the ship did not respond to its multiple radio challenges.

"The crew of the PCG Islander attempted to establish radio communication with the vessel multiple times, but there was no response,” PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

“PCG aviators underscored on their radio challenge that the said Chinese vessel lacks the authority to conduct marine scientific research within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines, emphasizing that its activities constitute a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act,” he added.

This is the second time the PCG has flagged the presence of said Chinese research vessel in the waters off Batanes. On April 7, the PCG also deployed an aircraft to challenge the presence of Zhong Shan Da Xue, which, at the time, was "likely" conducting a marine scientific survey based on its movements.

Zhong Shan Da Xue departed from Guangdong Province in China on March 31 and entered the Philippines' EEZ on April 2.