LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 12:51pm
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Kitty Duterte on US passport: I’m a private citizen

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Veronica has maintained she has nothing to explain amid viral photos...
Headlines
Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille...
Headlines
'Marcos' Alyansa remains intact’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Despite the viral photos on social media of Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar with Vice President Sara Duterte and the...
Headlines
Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Detained in the United States since November last year for carrying a canceled visa, retired police Col. Royina Garma is applying...
Headlines
Ex-PCSO chief Garma applying for US asylum, says counsel

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Retired police officer and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma is seeking asylum...
Headlines
Antipolo church eyes Guinness record for ‘Alay Lakad’

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
A Guinness World Record is being sought for this year’s Alay Lakad pilgrimage in Antipolo, Rizal.
Headlines
Manila falls in list of smart cities

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The country’s capital continued its downward slide in the latest Smart City Index of Switzerland-based International...
Headlines
Government to expand Walang Gutom Program

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is looking at increasing the current P3,000 monthly food credits provided...
Headlines
DPWH, LGUs prepare for ‘Big One’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is coordinating with local government units to ensure strict compliance...
Headlines
