LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 14, 2025 | 10:49am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Voting for overseas Filipinos began on Sunday, April 13, the Commission on Elections said.
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
14.4 million Pinoy families poor &ndash; SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
An estimated 14.4 million Filipino families consider themselves poor in the first quarter of 2025, a new survey conducted...
Electric vehicles in developing countries beneficial &ndash; UNEP

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
This could be the year of the electric vehicle in developing countries, which would help reduce air pollution and allow countries...
Philippine humanitarian team returns after Myanmar mission

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) – deployed to aid in the rescue and relief operations in...
President Marcos to Pinoys: Be resilient amid challenges

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has called on Filipinos to remain optimistic and resilient in the face of trials, reminding them that...
