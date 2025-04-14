^

DOH activates Code White Alert

Mayen Jaymalin, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025
DOH activates Code White Alert
The Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert that will remain in effect until Easter Sunday.
MANILA, Philippines — All hospitals and health facilities nationwide were placed on “Code White” alert yesterday as Filipinos began the observance of Holy Week.

The Department of Health (DOH) raised the alert that will remain in effect until Easter Sunday.

“This measure aims to ensure the readiness of health facilities and personnel to respond to any potential health emergencies during this period of
 increased public activity,” the DOH noted.

The agency said all medical personnel, especially those in emergency rooms and critical care units, are prepared for a potential increase in patient volume due to accidents, injuries, or other health-related incidents that may arise during the Holy Week.

It further assured the public of seamless and efficient response to health emergencies across different regions.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said yesterday the DOH will closely monitor health events and coordinate with regional and local health offices to ensure a synchronized and efficient response to emergencies.

Herbosa urged the public to keep the observance of the Holy Week safe and healthy.

The DOH stressed the importance of prioritizing health and safety as many Filipinos are set to travel, engage in religious activities, and attend family gatherings.

“Stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and healthy Holy Week,” Herbosa said, advising those traveling to always be on alert.

He also advised the public to stay hydrated and take the necessary precautions against the scorching heat to avoid heat stroke.

“Heat stroke can be avoided if you stay out of the sun drink water regularly,” Herbosa said in Filipino, adding food must be properly prepared and stored because it can easily spoil under the summer heat.

While health services are easily accessible, Herbosa reminded the public to observe minimum public health standards.

“We encourage everyone to observe the Holy Week responsibly, and those needing health care services can go to the DOH hospital near them,” he said.

Securing peace and order

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed all local government units (LGUs), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to ensure the peaceful observance of Holy Week.

Interior Undersecretary Omar Romero, who is also the officer-in-charge, in his Memorandum Circular 2025-058 – addressed to all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, punong barangays, DILG regional directors, chiefs of PNP and BFP – said that necessary actions should be done to guarantee the safety of all citizens who will be taking part in religious activities.

Under the memo, the DILG directed concerned officials to convene the local peace and order council and local disaster risk reduction and management councils, to ensure orderly public transportation and proper emergency medical services.

Romero ordered the deployment of law and traffic enforcers, barangay tanods, barangay peacekeeping action teams, public safety forces, medical personnel and other force multipliers in local and national roads to provide assistance and intensify visibility and effective traffic management to motorists.

He directed the deployment of patrols in hotspots and crime-prone areas.

“The PNP and BFP are likewise directed to be on full alert and to coordinate with, and provide necessary assistance to LGUs in employing stringent and appropriate measures to ensure the peaceful observance of the Holy Week,” Romero added.

He said that air, seaports and other transportation terminals, pilgrimages, churches, malls, markets, travel destinations and public places should be secured.

Romero tasked the BFP to continue its awareness campaign to ensure preparedness measures in case of fire emergencies.

