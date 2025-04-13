^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 3:30pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint along a highway in Santiago, Ilocos Sur on March 23, 2025.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Pilita Corrales, Asia&rsquo;s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
“Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales has passed away at the age of 85.
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
DMW: Gov&rsquo;t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending...
Overseas voting for 2025 midterm elections starts

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Voting for overseas Filipinos began on Sunday, April 13, the Commission on Elections said.
Bishops set to consecrate Philippines to Divine Mercy

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The country’s Catholic bishops will consecrate the Philippines to the Divine Mercy on April 27 as the Church celebrates...
Hot, humid conditions to persist

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
The country will continue to experience warm and humid conditions, with chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Mindanao...
Early holiday, more fans: Schools adapt to climate change

18 hours ago
Kindergarten teacher Lolita Akim fires up five standing fans with three more at the ready as she fights to hold the attention...
