Manila archbishop to faithful on Palm Sunday: Offer suffering to God

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 3:55pm
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula during the Palm Sunday mass at the Manila Cathedral on April 13, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula called on the faithful to find meaning in their suffering by offering it to God, following the example of Jesus Christ.

In his Palm Sunday homily on April 13, Advincula urged Catholics to embrace their "cross" and accept hardship and pain, emphasizing that Jesus endured his suffering with full awareness.

“Hindi niya tinanggi ang hapdi; hindi niya itinago ang pighati; hindi siya nagkunwaring ayos lang siya; hindi niya binura ang kirot ng krus sa kanyang diwa. Niyakap niya ang krus, pinasan ang krus, ipinako siya sa krus, at namatay sa krus. Sa kanyang buong pagkatao, dama niya ang kanyang sakit; dama rin niya ang ating sakit,” he said. 

(He did not deny the pain; he did not hide the sorrow; he did not pretend that he was okay; he did not erase the suffering of the cross from his spirit. He embraced the cross, carried the cross, was nailed to the cross and died on the cross. In his whole being, he felt his pain; he also felt our pain.)

The Manila archbishop said that because of human frailty, there is a natural tendency to deny pain. He said that when people are hurt, their minds often seek to escape the hardship—especially when they can no longer grasp its meaning or burden.

However, he emphasized the need for courage to face one’s problems, endure difficulties, and embrace their “cross.”

“Kapag iniaalay sa Diyos ang hirap at sakit nagiging malasakit. Dahil dito, nagbunga ang pagpapasakit ng pagmamalasakit.  Kung ang pag-inda ng sakit ay hindi humantong sa malasakit, nawawalan ng kabuluhan at saysay ang sakripisyo,” Advincula said. 

(When hardship and pain are offered to God, it becomes compassion. Because of this, the suffering of compassion is produced. If the endurance of pain does not lead to compassion, the sacrifice loses its meaning and purpose.)

“Kapag hindi inialay sa Diyos, kapag nakaranas ng sakit, ipinapasa sa iba ang sakit. Nagiging mapanakit din,” he added. 

(When it is not offered to God, when pain is experienced, the pain is passed on to others. It also becomes hurtful.)

No pain that love can’t reach

Advincula also said that Jesus’ sanctification of his suffering gives hope amid seemingly senseless violence, unjust judgment and meaningless pain.

“Ang ginawang pagpapabanal ni Hesus sa kanyang pagdurusa ay siyang nagbibigay sa atin ng pag-asa sa gitna ng karahasang tila walang dahilan, hatol na hindi makatarungan, at sakit na tila walang katuturan. Minsan, ang ating mga sakit ay hindi na maipaliwanag, hindi masukat, hindi maunawaan,” he said. 

(Jesus' sanctification of his suffering is what gives us hope in the midst of violence that seems to have no reason, judgment that is unjust, and pain that seems to have no meaning. At times, our pain cannot be explained, cannot be measured, cannot be understood.)

However, Advincula emphasized that even when pain seems devoid of purpose or meaning, no suffering is beyond the reach of love, stating that no pain surpasses compassion and no anguish is beyond the love of self-offering to God and others.

“While pain seems to be beyond meaning and understanding, no pain is ever beyond love,” he said. 

Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Roman Catholics observe Palm Sunday by attending Mass and having palm fronds blessed — a tradition that recalls how crowds welcomed Jesus by waving palm branches.

This year, Holy Week ends on Easter Sunday, April 20.

