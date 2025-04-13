^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 2:53pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Six local holidays declared in May

Six local holidays declared in May

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

Honeylet on Imee probe: Just pa-ekek

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
After three hearings, the Senate inquiry on the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Pilita Corrales, Asia&rsquo;s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
“Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales has passed away at the age of 85.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies surge in Senate race &ndash; Pulse Asia

Duterte allies surge in Senate race – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Weeks after former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and surrender before the International Criminal Court, some of...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW: Gov&rsquo;t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

DMW: Gov’t will still defend OFWs following Duterte arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, April 11, sought to ease concerns that the government would stop defending...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ang See wants overhaul of AKG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
In the aftermath of the kidnap-slay of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver, a leading anti-crime crusader is pushing for a complete overhaul of the Philippine National Police anti-kidnapping...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos orders military: Maintain peace, security during election season

Marcos orders military: Maintain peace, security during election season

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
During his visit to the troops of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division at Camp BGen. Gonzalo H. Siongco in Datu Odin...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW assures seafarers in South Korea of legal aid

DMW assures seafarers in South Korea of legal aid

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The 20 Filipino crew members of a ship currently under investigation by South Korean authorities for allegedly carrying cocaine...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD to provide counseling to Myanmar OFWs

DSWD to provide counseling to Myanmar OFWs

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The psychological first aid team of the Department of Social Welfare and Development arrived in Myanmar on Friday...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

Lawmakers welcome signing of DEPDev law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Members of the House of Representatives welcomed yesterday President Marcos’ signing of the law creating the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with