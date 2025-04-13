LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here.