^

Headlines

Pinoys in Taiwan already used to China presence around the island, says MECO

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 10:27am
Pinoys in Taiwan already used to China presence around the island, says MECO
A pair of Taiwanese navy Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats sail in Keelung harbour on October 14, 2024. China deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan on October 14, in drills Beijing said were aimed at sending a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces on the self-ruled island. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed Monday to "protect democratic Taiwan, and safeguard national security", while the defence ministry said it dispatched "appropriate forces" in response to the drills.
AFP / I-Hwa Cheng

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' cultural and economic office in Taiwan reassured the public on Thursday, April 3, that Filipinos in Taiwan remain safe despite China's routine military exercises around the island, saying workers there are "used to reports of China's presence."

"There is no cause for alarm because everyone here in Taiwan is conducting business as usual," Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson and Resident Representative Cheloy Garafil said in a statement. "Filipinos here in Taiwan are used to reports of China's presence around the territory."

This statement comes after AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. instructed troops to begin planning for actions "in case there is an invasion of Taiwan" during his speech at Tuesday's Northern Luzon Command's (NOLCOM) 38th anniversary program. 

NOLCOM, the military command responsible for the northern Philippine region closest to Taiwan, was told that the country would be "inevitably" involved in any Taiwan conflict scenario due to geographic proximity. 

The Taiwan Strait has long been a flashpoint in the region, with Beijing viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified — by force if necessary — while Taiwan asserts its self-governance. 

Beijing has ramped up military activities around the island in recent years, including large-scale exercises and airspace incursions. This week, it launched joint military drills involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force to simulate a blockade of Taiwan, calling it a "stern warning" to separatist forces.

The Philippines is among the three countries believed to be the "hardest hit" in the event of a full conflict scenario involving China, Taiwan and the US, according to the research group Economist Intelligence Unit.

As a result, the Philippines' military and defense officials have long been preparing for the threat of a Taiwan invasion, with talks of drawing up a contingency plan already publicly shared in 2023.

The AFP has since clarified that Brawner's recent speech was not in response to an imminent threat but rather "prudent measures" to ensure its troops' readiness for potential scenarios. The military emphasized that the focus was on preparing for non-combatant evacuation operations, given the significant presence of approximately 250,000 Overseas Filipino Workers in Taiwan.

Garafil noted that MECO and the Department of Migrant Workers already have contingency plans in place for a possible emergency situation in the self-ruled island.

"We are also in close coordination with Taiwan authorities regarding any security concerns," she added. "But at the moment, there's no need to worry because we are generally safe and secure here."

Taiwan responded to China's recent military drills by deploying its own aircraft and ships, according to reports from Taiwanese defense officials.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have drawn increasing international attention, with the United States maintaining a policy of "strategic ambiguity" while selling defensive weapons to Taiwan and periodically sending naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. 

CHINA

MECO

OFW

TAIWAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Executive officials snubbed yesterday the invitation of the Senate foreign relations committee investigating the arrest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;glad&rsquo; to help renew VP Sara and Rody&rsquo;s relationship

Marcos ‘glad’ to help renew VP Sara and Rody’s relationship

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was reportedly happy he could help mend the relationship between Vice...
Headlines
fbtw

17 jailed OFWs in Qatar released

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos detained in Qatar over an unauthorized rally in support of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte have been released, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday. The group of...
Headlines
fbtw
Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
 A proposal for the victim admission process in detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

MMDA special ops head: Job fulfillment is enough reward

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Despite finishing a degree that is a bit far from his job and the threats he received, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Special Operations Group Strike Force head Gabriel Go still finds fulfillment in his...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Japan, Australia may join Balikatan

AFP: Japan, Australia may join Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Japan, Australia and other like-minded states are again expected to participate in this year’s Balikatan exercises led...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP: No targeting of Chinese

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that it remains committed to protecting both locals and foreign nationals in the country, following a security advisory issued by the Chinese embassy regarding...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nothing new with AFP plan if China invades Taiwan&rsquo;

‘Nothing new with AFP plan if China invades Taiwan’

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
There is nothing new about Armed Forces of the Philippines  chief Gen. Romeo Brawner’s directive for soldiers to...
Headlines
fbtw
Debates on PhilHealth fund transfer end

Debates on PhilHealth fund transfer end

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
After five days of public debates, the Supreme Court concluded yesterday the oral arguments on the petitions challenging the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with