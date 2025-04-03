^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

April 3, 2025 | 10:46am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

More cases may be presented vs Duterte &ndash; ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court may present additional evidence against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
While the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may have caused her much pain and anguish, it has also brought...
&lsquo;Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet&rsquo;

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
 With or without the attendance of Cabinet members, Sen. Imee Marcos is determined to proceed today with her second public...
Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte&rsquo;s defense team Bella

11 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is still trying to get an audience with detained former president Rodrigo Duterte...
US approves $5.58 billion fighter jet sale to Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The US State Department has allowed the possible sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines for $5.58 billion to help...
April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is set to experience varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 3, with isolated rains in some areas and...
15 Philippines tycoons in Forbes list; Villar still richest

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
 Real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar kept his crown as the country’s richest, leading 15 tycoons from the...
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
 Factory gate prices picked up at a slightly faster pace in February from the previous month due to price increases in coke and refined petroleum products, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority....
&lsquo;Assess low-rise Metro Manila buildings for quake integrity&rsquo;

By EJ Macababbad | 11 hours ago
Low and mid-rise buildings in Metro Manila need an earthquake safety assessment as many are considered “non-engineered,”...
