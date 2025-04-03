^

2025 senatorial campaign trail

April 3, 2025 | 10:28am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

More cases may be presented vs Duterte &ndash; ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court may present additional evidence against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
While the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may have caused her much pain and anguish, it has also brought...
&lsquo;Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet&rsquo;

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
 With or without the attendance of Cabinet members, Sen. Imee Marcos is determined to proceed today with her second public...
Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte&rsquo;s defense team Bella

11 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is still trying to get an audience with detained former president Rodrigo Duterte...
US approves $5.58 billion fighter jet sale to Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The US State Department has allowed the possible sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines for $5.58 billion to help...
3rd petition vs 2025 national budget reaches Supreme Court

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
A third petition challenging the legality of the 2025 budget reached the Supreme Court on Monday, March 31. 
April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is set to experience varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 3, with isolated rains in some areas and...
15 Philippines tycoons in Forbes list; Villar still richest

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
 Real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar kept his crown as the country’s richest, leading 15 tycoons from the...
PSA: Producer prices rise faster in February

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
 Factory gate prices picked up at a slightly faster pace in February from the previous month due to price increases in coke and refined petroleum products, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority....
