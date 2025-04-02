^

Headlines

Switzerland to monitor Duterte ICC case 'closely,' says ambassador

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 12:08pm
Switzerland to monitor Duterte ICC case 'closely,' says ambassador
Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. iur. Nicolas Brühl speaks to the media, April 1, 2025.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

MANILA, Philippines — Switzerland has affirmed its support for the International Criminal Court as an "important tool" in enforcing international law in the wake of former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest for crimes against humanity.

"This decision [was] done by your government, but [in] the end, I think for the ICC, it's a success," Swiss Ambassador to Manila Nicolas Brühl told reporters at the Swiss Embassy's annual media briefing on Tuesday, April 1. 

"The fact that now they have the chance to treat this case, in which direction we will see. But at least international public law (is being used) now, we can work on that," the Swiss diplomat added. "In this sense, [Switzerland] agrees on that." 

As a "small" nation that relies on and defends international law, Switzerland views the ICC proceedings as significant. The Swiss government will be monitoring Duterte's case closely as it unfolds, according to Brühl.

"The ICC is an important part, it's an instrument, it's a tool. And now we have this case," the Swiss ambassador said. "For us, as Swiss, and for our government, international public law is extremely important. And in this sense, we will watch that closely, what's going on, in which direction this case will go."

The former Philippine president — who once dared the ICC to arrest him — was arrested and taken into the court's custody last month on the charge of crimes against humanity. He faces accusations of crimes against humanity for at least 43 drug-related killings during his presidency and his earlier term as Davao City mayor.

Brühl noted that the ICC has seen limited success in recent years and suggested Duterte's arrest and possible trial could be proof of its effectiveness in defending human rights. 

"I think this case could be proof that in this sense, they can defend human rights," the Swiss diplomat added.

The ICC has tentatively scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for Duterte on September 23, which will determine if the case will move forward to trial.

RELATEDICC: Duterte’s ‘considerable power’ justifies arrest warrant | ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage | What happens next to ex-Philippine president Duterte?

Human rights a Swiss priority in the Philippines. Switzerland is one of eight countries, along with the European Union, that funded the United Nations' Joint Programme on Human Rights in the Philippines, which included initiatives to develop rights-based approaches to curbing the use of illegal drugs amid global scrutiny of the Duterte administration's controversial war on drugs. The program concluded in 2024. 

According to Switzerland's Southeast Asia Strategy 2023-2026, reforming the Philippines' drug policy to better protect human rights is a key priority for Swiss engagement in the country, alongside peaceful development, economic cooperation, disaster preparedness, and promoting social responsibility of local businesses. 

Switzerland's own drug crisis

Switzerland tackled its own drug crisis differently than many nations, according to a 2010 report by the Open Society Foundation, a group promoting democracy and human rights. 

In the late 1980s, Swiss cities saw large "open drug scenes" coinciding with rising HIV rates, according to the report. Rather than intensifying enforcement, Switzerland shifted toward health-focused solutions, such as the establishment of easier-access methadone programs, needle exchanges in communities and prisons, and supervised injection facilities.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health then launched what the report calls a "pioneering experiment" in heroin prescription for long-term users. This approach proved "feasible, cost-effective, and associated with numerous significant health improvements among patients and a dramatic reduction in drug-related crime."

The Open Society Foundation said Swiss voters twice endorsed their "four pillars" drug policy — combining enforcement, prevention, treatment, and harm reduction — despite criticism from international bodies, including the International Narcotics Control Board. 

The report notes this experience shows the importance of "letting science be a basis for policymaking" in addressing drug-related human rights challenges.

DUTERTE

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

SWITZERLAND

WAR ON DRUGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;More time needed&rsquo; shallow reason for slow impeachment start

‘More time needed’ shallow reason for slow impeachment start

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
It’s “shallow reasoning” for Senate President Francis Escudero to hold off the impeachment trial of Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Government execs skipping Imee&rsquo;s probe on Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

Government execs skipping Imee’s probe on Duterte’s arrest

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
With their “extensive disclosures,” it may no longer be necessary for executive officials to attend the next hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Beyond numbers: In Duterte&rsquo;s case, it's about proving 'widespread, systematic' attack &mdash; ICC lawyer

Beyond numbers: In Duterte’s case, it's about proving 'widespread, systematic' attack — ICC lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
The prosecution only needs to present "emblematic" cases that meet the criteria for crimes against humanity of murder,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Cabinet declines further Senate hearings on Duterte arrest

Marcos Cabinet declines further Senate hearings on Duterte arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
Members of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet will no longer be attending Senate hearings...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; on list of OVP fund recipients

‘Team Grocery’ on list of OVP fund recipients

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Apart from potato chip and cellular phone brands, names of popular restaurants, fruits and root crops, the liquidation reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Garlic, egg max SRP eyed

Garlic, egg max SRP eyed

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
Garlic and eggs could be imposed with a maximum suggested retail price (SRP) to curb possible profiteering, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Tubbataha&rsquo;s &lsquo;Mama Ranger&rsquo; receives IWOC award

Tubbataha’s ‘Mama Ranger’ receives IWOC award

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
“Mama Ranger” Angelique Songco, the long-time park manager of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2025 will be a &lsquo;full battle test&rsquo; &ndash; AFP

Balikatan 2025 will be a ‘full battle test’ – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
This year’s Balikatan Exercises will be a “full battle test” for thousands of participating Filipino and...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero reminds OFWs: Follow host country&rsquo;s laws

Escudero reminds OFWs: Follow host country’s laws

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero reminded Filipinos in Qatar, as well as others working overseas, to observe the laws of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with