Switzerland to monitor Duterte ICC case 'closely,' says ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Switzerland has affirmed its support for the International Criminal Court as an "important tool" in enforcing international law in the wake of former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest for crimes against humanity.

"This decision [was] done by your government, but [in] the end, I think for the ICC, it's a success," Swiss Ambassador to Manila Nicolas Brühl told reporters at the Swiss Embassy's annual media briefing on Tuesday, April 1.

"The fact that now they have the chance to treat this case, in which direction we will see. But at least international public law (is being used) now, we can work on that," the Swiss diplomat added. "In this sense, [Switzerland] agrees on that."

As a "small" nation that relies on and defends international law, Switzerland views the ICC proceedings as significant. The Swiss government will be monitoring Duterte's case closely as it unfolds, according to Brühl.

"The ICC is an important part, it's an instrument, it's a tool. And now we have this case," the Swiss ambassador said. "For us, as Swiss, and for our government, international public law is extremely important. And in this sense, we will watch that closely, what's going on, in which direction this case will go."

The former Philippine president — who once dared the ICC to arrest him — was arrested and taken into the court's custody last month on the charge of crimes against humanity. He faces accusations of crimes against humanity for at least 43 drug-related killings during his presidency and his earlier term as Davao City mayor.

Brühl noted that the ICC has seen limited success in recent years and suggested Duterte's arrest and possible trial could be proof of its effectiveness in defending human rights.

"I think this case could be proof that in this sense, they can defend human rights," the Swiss diplomat added.

The ICC has tentatively scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for Duterte on September 23, which will determine if the case will move forward to trial.

RELATED: ICC: Duterte’s ‘considerable power’ justifies arrest warrant | ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage | What happens next to ex-Philippine president Duterte?

Human rights a Swiss priority in the Philippines. Switzerland is one of eight countries, along with the European Union, that funded the United Nations' Joint Programme on Human Rights in the Philippines, which included initiatives to develop rights-based approaches to curbing the use of illegal drugs amid global scrutiny of the Duterte administration's controversial war on drugs. The program concluded in 2024.

According to Switzerland's Southeast Asia Strategy 2023-2026, reforming the Philippines' drug policy to better protect human rights is a key priority for Swiss engagement in the country, alongside peaceful development, economic cooperation, disaster preparedness, and promoting social responsibility of local businesses.

Switzerland's own drug crisis

Switzerland tackled its own drug crisis differently than many nations, according to a 2010 report by the Open Society Foundation, a group promoting democracy and human rights.

In the late 1980s, Swiss cities saw large "open drug scenes" coinciding with rising HIV rates, according to the report. Rather than intensifying enforcement, Switzerland shifted toward health-focused solutions, such as the establishment of easier-access methadone programs, needle exchanges in communities and prisons, and supervised injection facilities.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health then launched what the report calls a "pioneering experiment" in heroin prescription for long-term users. This approach proved "feasible, cost-effective, and associated with numerous significant health improvements among patients and a dramatic reduction in drug-related crime."

The Open Society Foundation said Swiss voters twice endorsed their "four pillars" drug policy — combining enforcement, prevention, treatment, and harm reduction — despite criticism from international bodies, including the International Narcotics Control Board.

The report notes this experience shows the importance of "letting science be a basis for policymaking" in addressing drug-related human rights challenges.