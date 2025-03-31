^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

March 31, 2025 | 1:11pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Members of the Philippine National Police conduct a Comelec checkpoint along a highway in Santiago, Ilocos Sur on March 23, 2025.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

First lady hosts dinner for female diplomats

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos honored women ambassadors and female spouses of heads of diplomatic missions in the country during...
'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
A House majority leader revealed new fictitious names allegedly linked to Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential...
ICC lawyer: Rwandan convicted of crimes against humanity over 3 deaths

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Citing the case of Rwandan Jean-Paul Akayesu, International Criminal Court assistant to counsel Kristina Conti said a...
Duterte tells supporters: Don&rsquo;t meddle in ICC case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte requested his supporters to temper their emotions and refrain from commenting...
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; on list of OVP fund recipients

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Apart from potato chip and cellular phone brands, names of popular restaurants, fruits and root crops, the liquidation reports...
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,600

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets of Myanmar’s second largest city yesterday, as people worked frantically...
PNP to media: Ensure accurate, balanced crime reporting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday urged media outlets and social media users to...
UAE lauded for granting clemency to 115 Pinoys

14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday expressed gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for granting royal clemency...
Rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas seen

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is continuously monitoring another low-pressure...
Prayer for healing amid political infighting issued

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos recently issued a prayer for the healing of past grievances and for the reconciliation of the...
