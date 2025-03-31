^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 9:06am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025, the first day of the campaign period for local candidates.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

ICC lawyer: Rwandan convicted of crimes against humanity over 3 deaths

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Citing the case of Rwandan Jean-Paul Akayesu, International Criminal Court assistant to counsel Kristina Conti said a...
Headlines
'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
A House majority leader revealed new fictitious names allegedly linked to Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential...
Headlines
Duterte tells supporters: Don&rsquo;t meddle in ICC case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte requested his supporters to temper their emotions and refrain from commenting...
Headlines
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; on list of OVP fund recipients

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Apart from potato chip and cellular phone brands, names of popular restaurants, fruits and root crops, the liquidation reports...
Headlines
Duterte finally gets family visit

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
On their third day in The Hague last Friday, mother-and-daughter Honeylet Avancena and Veronica, or Kitty Duterte, were finally...
Headlines
Rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas seen

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is continuously monitoring another low-pressure...
Headlines
Prayer for healing amid political infighting issued

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos recently issued a prayer for the healing of past grievances and for the reconciliation of the...
Headlines
1 of 20 Pinoys held in Qatar released

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
A Filipino has been released by Qatari authorities from the group arrested for participating in political demonstrations in...
Headlines
Roque: No more need for me to hide

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that there is no need for him to hide over the threat of possible deportation...
Headlines
Tougher action sought vs human trafficking

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
With the recent rescue and repatriation of 176 Filipinos from Myanmar, many of whom were victims of human trafficking...
Headlines
