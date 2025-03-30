^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025, the first day of the campaign period for local candidates.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Duterte finally gets family visit

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
On their third day in The Hague last Friday, mother-and-daughter Honeylet Avancena and Veronica, or Kitty Duterte, were finally...
Headlines
17 OFWs still in Qatar jail

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Several Filipinos in Qatar were arrested and detained Friday for allegedly participating in unauthorized rallies coinciding...
Headlines
17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Seventeen Filipinos remain in detention in Qatar after being arrested for participating in a suspected unauthorized political...
Headlines
Go commemorates Duterte birthday by visiting children battling cancer

12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go commemorated former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday by visiting cancer patients, particularly children, at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.
Headlines
PNP warns bets vs vote buying

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
With the campaign period for local positions in full swing, the Philippine National Police yesterday warned candidates...
Headlines
&lsquo;Print media still credible amid fake news surge&rsquo;

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe underscored the important role of print media as a credible source of information amid online disinformat...
Headlines
SWS: Hunger highest since pandemic

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The country’s hunger rate sharply increased this month, reaching its highest level since the height of the COVID-19...
Headlines
MMDA: Campaign motorcades banned on Metro Manila highways

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Campaign motorcades and caravans are prohibited on national highways in Metro Manila, according to the Metropolitan Manila...
Headlines
US, Japan, Philippines stage navy drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Philippines staged joint naval drills with the United States and Japan on Friday near Panatag Shoal to boost crisis readiness as a Chinese warship kept watch from a distance.
Headlines
CICC: Judiciary&rsquo;s visit to boost fight vs cybercrime

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center is looking forward to an intensified drive against cybercrime following...
Headlines
