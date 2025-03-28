^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 12:18pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Imee&rsquo;s probe finds &lsquo;glaring violations&rsquo; in Duterte arrest

Imee’s probe finds ‘glaring violations’ in Duterte arrest

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The Philippine government had a “comprehensive plan” to arrest former president Rodrigo Duterte and cooperate...
Headlines
Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
On the eve of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday, his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their...
Headlines
Alex Eala&rsquo;s Miami Open dream run continues

Alex Eala’s Miami Open dream run continues

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Not once, not twice, but thrice in a row for “Alexandra The Great.”
Headlines
&lsquo;Senate can start processing pleadings on Sara impeachment&rsquo;

‘Senate can start processing pleadings on Sara impeachment’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Even if the Senate has not formally convened as an impeachment court, it can allow the exchange of official communications...
Headlines
Marcos slammed over refusal to abolish NTF-ELCAC

Marcos slammed over refusal to abolish NTF-ELCAC

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
President Marcos’ declaration that he will “never abolish” the National Task Force to End Local Communist...
Headlines
&lsquo;US will stand with allies to stop China aggression&rsquo;

‘US will stand with allies to stop China aggression’

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to affirm his nation’s security commitment to the Philippines...
Headlines
Philippine Navy vessel launched in South Korea

Philippine Navy vessel launched in South Korea

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Two brand-new 3,200-ton warships made in South Korea for the Philippine Navy are expected to be delivered to the country next...
Headlines
45-day campaign period for local bets begins

45-day campaign period for local bets begins

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
As the campaign period for local elections begins today, the Commission on Elections reminded candidates against violating...
Headlines
Palace dares Magalong: Prove misuse of P6.326 trillion budget

Palace dares Magalong: Prove misuse of P6.326 trillion budget

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday dared Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to show proof that this year’s P6.326-trillion budget...
Headlines
