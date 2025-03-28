^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 8:24am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates begins on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
On the eve of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday, his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica arrived in The Hague yesterday to pay him a visit in his cell, but were...
Headlines
fbtw
Alex Eala&rsquo;s Miami Open dream run continues

Alex Eala’s Miami Open dream run continues

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Not once, not twice, but thrice in a row for “Alexandra The Great.”
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos slammed over refusal to abolish NTF-ELCAC

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
President Marcos’ declaration that he will “never abolish” the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict proved that his administration continues the same repressive policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane&rsquo;s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane’s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
A video of International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane explaining the tribunal’s jurisdiction was edited in...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos has no rift with Imee

Palace: Marcos has no rift with Imee

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Although his policies are criticized by his sister Sen. Imee Marcos who eventually left his senatorial slate, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
100% pork&nbsp;max SRP compliance, says group

100% pork max SRP compliance, says group

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Compliance with the maximum suggested retail price for pork products is at 100 percent, according to farmers’ group...
Headlines
fbtw
5 Chinese indicted for P5.7 billion tax evasion

5 Chinese indicted for P5.7 billion tax evasion

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
The Department of Justice has filed charges of tax evasion against five Chinese nationals who allegedly failed to pay...
Headlines
fbtw

9 party-list groups lead SWS March poll

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Nine party-list organizations were leading in the latest commissioned survey conducted by Social Weather Stations.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Tracking fake news vloggers overdue

Palace: Tracking fake news vloggers overdue

By Silvia Massa | 8 hours ago
Tracking down overseas Filipino fake news vloggers should have been addressed sooner by the government, according to Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Children more aware of online red flags’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
Children are becoming more wary of engaging with strangers online than commonly believed, a global study by Save the Children revealed.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with