Kiko Pangilinan denies talks with Marcos-backed 'Alyansa' slate

Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan visiting a rice storage of the National Food Authority in Occidental Mindoro on March 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — There have been no discussions between Kiko Pangilinan, who wants to return to his Senate seat, and the bloc supported by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the 2025 midterm elections.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, March 27, Pangilinan said his campaign remains independent and focused on its own goals.

"There's no truth to it; no one from the Alyansa has spoken to us about any coalition," Pangilinan said in Filipino, referring to rumors that he is being invited to join the administration slate.

Pangilinan nonetheless expressed openness to collaborating with any of the parties on issues related to food security.

"From the very beginning, hunger has no color. Whatever they are saying, we are open to working together, whether it's the Alyansa, PDP, or other groups, if the issue is food security," he said.

What's swirling. Speculation about Pangilinan and fellow senatorial aspirant Bam Aquino joining the Marcos-backed "Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas" slate surfaced after Sen. Imee Marcos withdrew from the roster on March 26. Imee cited her brother's administration’s actions as inconsistent with her “ideals and principles,” particularly following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, Alyansa’s campaign manager, dismissed these rumors. “The Alyansa slate is solid and fully aligned with President Bongbong Marcos’ agenda,” Tiangco said in a statement.

Pangilinan ran for vice president in 2022 alongside former vice president Leni Robredo, who aimed for the presidency, as part of the opposition’s ticket against the “Uniteam” alliance of Marcos and now-Vice President Sara Duterte. Aquino, meanwhile, served as Robredo’s campaign manager during that election.