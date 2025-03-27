^

Headlines

Immigration: Foreigners in Mindanao use fake Filipino identities for businesses

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 6:38pm
Immigration: Foreigners in Mindanao use fake Filipino identities for businesses
One of the Bureau of Immigration's operations apprehending the Chinese national owner of the hardware store on March 20, in Digos City, Davao del Sur.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Some foreign nationals in Mindanao have been using false Filipino identities to establish businesses that employ illegal foreign workers, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

According to the bureau, intelligence officers arrested Bangdie Pan, also known as Ditdit, a 50-year-old Chinese national, in Digos City, Davao del Sur, on March 20.

Pan was found actively managing a hardware store registered under the name of a supposed Filipino citizen, whose identity is now under investigation.

Melody Gonzales, BI’s intelligence division deputy chief for Administration & Operations in Mindanao, said the operation was carried out with support from various law enforcement and military units, including the Philippine Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion, 1002nd Brigade, 10th Infantry Division, Philippine National Police, and government intelligence operatives in Region 11.

Pan was arrested for violating Philippine immigration laws. Authorities also discovered that Pan held a work visa issued under a company in Pasig City but was working in an unauthorized capacity in Davao del Sur.

Filipino employees at the hardware store admitted that the supposed Filipino owner did not exist and that the business documents were forged.

In a separate operation on March 24, BI operatives arrested four more Chinese nationals in M'lang, North Cotabato, for illegally working at a chemical manufacturing plant.

The arrested individuals were identified as:

  • Zhongyi Tang, 62
  • Tianpei Wu, 51
  • Dezhen Liu, 62
  • Wang Lianxu, 53

Investigations revealed that Dezhen Liu had misrepresented himself as a Filipino citizen, using a fraudulent Philippine birth certificate and other forged documents.

Employees at the chemical plant disclosed that the company was registered under a Filipina whom they had never seen since the business opened. They admitted that the true owner was a Chinese man based in Manila.

“These documents and new identities may be used by foreigners with mal-intent, and could be exploited by possible spies embedding themselves in society by pretending to be Filipinos,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said. 

All five Chinese nationals now face deportation charges filed by the BI.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

ILLEGAL ALIENS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Estelito Mendoza, Marcos-era solicitor general and &lsquo;super lawyer,&rsquo; dies at 95

Estelito Mendoza, Marcos-era solicitor general and ‘super lawyer,’ dies at 95

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The top government lawyer of former President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has passed away, the Philippine National Bank said in a...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: SSS requirement for OFW clearance unconstitutional

Supreme Court: SSS requirement for OFW clearance unconstitutional

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
The Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional the requirement for overseas Filipino workers to pay SSS contributions before...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
ICC prosecutor to present more evidence vs Duterte

ICC prosecutor to present more evidence vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court  is expected to disclose more evidence against former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace reminds public: Duterte admitted to meddling in NBI probes

Palace reminds public: Duterte admitted to meddling in NBI probes

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Remember when former president Rodrigo Duterte admitted to meddling with a National Bureau of Investigation probe to downgrade...
Headlines
fbtw
Pro-Duterte call for 'Zero-Remittance' slammed for hijacking protest legacy

Pro-Duterte call for 'Zero-Remittance' slammed for hijacking protest legacy

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
A migrants' association has accused supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte of misusing the "zero-remittance...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to China: No country can interfere in our military decisions

Philippines to China: No country can interfere in our military decisions

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has flatly rejected China's accusations that the Philippines is being manipulated by foreign powers...
Headlines
fbtw
Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges

Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Suspended Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro deserves a fair hearing before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane&rsquo;s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane’s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
A video of International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane explaining the tribunal’s jurisdiction was edited in...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines frames Teves extradition denial as ASEAN cooperation issue

Philippines frames Teves extradition denial as ASEAN cooperation issue

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has expressed disappointment with Timor-Leste over its refusal to extradite a former lawmaker accused of murder,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with