Palace urges Imee Marcos to examine gov't side, says findings tinted by Duterte camp

In this October 16 photo, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accompanies his sister Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos in filing her certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2019 midterm elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday dismissed the findings presented by presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos regarding former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Imee led a Senate inquiry into Duterte's arrest on March 20, where she alleged “glaring violations” in the process. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro downplayed the findings, attributing them to Imee’s engagement with Duterte supporters.

“That will be her opinion if the people she talks to are Duterte supporters,” Castro said when asked about Imee’s conclusions.

Castro suggested that Imee consider perspectives from legal experts like former Justice Antonio Carpio and ICC-accredited lawyer Joel Butuyan, hinting that her views might shift.

Several legal experts have similarly affirmed the legality of Duterte’s arrest, including Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, who is himself suspected of facing an ICC arrest warrant soon.

Castro also urged Imee to examine the government’s position, citing Republic Act 9851, which defines and penalizes crimes against international humanitarian law, genocide, and other crimes against humanity.

Imee recently left her brother President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate, citing differences in values. She accused Bongbong’s Cabinet officials of withholding details about Duterte’s arrest under claims of executive privilege.

Her departure from the administration's slate was announced shortly after the Social Weather Stations survey showing her dropping in ranking below the Magic 12 following Duterte's arrest.

Imee Marcos' allegations

During the March 20 hearing, Imee presented three major findings:

Imee argued that the Philippines acted on an Interpol red diffusion notice rather than a red notice, claiming there was no obligation to surrender Duterte to the ICC. However, Interpol clarified that a red diffusion and red notice differ only in transmission methods. Imee alleged that the administration prepared for Duterte’s arrest before March 11 and decided to assist the ICC in his turnover. President Marcos himself defended this decision, saying the Philippines owed it to Interpol, which has helped the country locate high-profile respondents such as alleged Chinese spy Alice Guo as well as former lawmaker Arnie Teves. Imee cited constitutional safeguards which she believes were ignored during Duterte’s arrest, including his right to counsel. She also noted Sara Duterte was barred from seeing him prior to his turnover.

The legality of Duterte's arrest is now being contested in the Supreme Court through petitions filed by members of his family.