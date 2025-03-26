^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 5:29pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Duterte defense team gets first set of evidence

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has received details of the first set of evidence that will be presented...
Headlines
No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte’s arrest, says Malacañang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace said on Tuesday, March 25, that there are no plans for the Philippines to rejoin the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
Marcos ‘slightly affected’ by fake news, says Palace

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos and his family have been the targets of fake news following the rift between the Chief Executive and Vice...
Headlines
Honeylet, Kitty to visit Rody on 80th birthday

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte will spend his 80th birthday on March 28 with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Monday, citing...
Headlines
Malacañang: Police, military should serve people, not Duterte family

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace on Tuesday, March 25, rejected the Duterte family’s attempts to directly appeal to the military to take action...
Headlines
Manila thanks G7 for denouncing Beijing's 'coercive actions' in South China Sea

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The G7 ministers' rebuke of China's maritime actions was expressed in a March 14 joint declaration on maritime security...
Headlines
Palace reminds public: Duterte admitted to meddling in NBI probes

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Remember when former president Rodrigo Duterte admitted to meddling with a National Bureau of Investigation probe to downgrade...
Headlines
Estelito Mendoza, Marcos-era solicitor general and ‘super lawyer,’ dies at 95

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The top government lawyer of former President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has passed away, the Philippine National Bank said in a...
Headlines
Chiz: Summoning VP Sara to answer impeachment articles ‘not legally possible’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
House prosecutors on Tuesday, March 25, filed a motion to summon Vice President Sara Duterte over impeachment charges,...
Headlines
