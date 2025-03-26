Estelito Mendoza, Marcos-era solicitor general and â€˜super lawyer,â€™ dies at 95

Estelito Mendoza, Marcos-era solicitor general and ‘super lawyer,’ dies at 95

Former Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza during a lecture at U.P. College of Law in 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — The top government lawyer of former President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has passed away, the Philippine National Bank (PNB) said in a company announcement.

Estelito Mendoza, 95, met his demise on Wednesday, March 26, according to PNB.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Atty. Estelito P. Mendoza, an esteemed director of the Philippine National Bank (the “Bank”), today, March 26, 2025,” PNB said in a company announcement.

Mendoza has been the bank’s director since Jan. 1, 2009.

Beyond his role as Marcos Sr.'s top government lawyer, Mendoza also held the position of minister of Justice from 1984 to 1986.

High-profile cases. Beyond his government roles, he became known as a "super lawyer" for his success in defending high-profile political figures in plunder cases.

Mendoza represented former President Joseph Estrada during his impeachment trial in 2001 and later as lead counsel in Estrada’s plunder case following his resignation. He also defended Estrada’s co-accused, Jaime Dichaves, who was cleared of plunder charges by the Sandiganbayan in 2018.

He was instrumental in securing the acquittal of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in her plunder case involving the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office fund scam in 2016.

Additionally, Mendoza represented former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile and Sen. Bong Revilla during the pork barrel scam controversy in 2013. The Sandiganbayan dismissed all charges against Revilla in 2021, while Enrile was acquitted in October 2024.

Most recently, Mendoza filed a petition on behalf of Vice President Sara Duterte, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss challenges to the constitutionality of her P125-million confidential and intelligence funds.