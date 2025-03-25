^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 5:04pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should stop comparing her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, to the late senator Benigno...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues
play

Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Did Vice President Sara Duterte suggest that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Explain &lsquo;suspicious&rsquo; confidential fund recipients

Palace to VP: Explain ‘suspicious’ confidential fund recipients

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should shed light on the alleged beneficiaries of her confidential funds, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is in hot water after posing for a photo with executives from Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co....
Headlines
fbtw
Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala’s Cinderella run continued with the biggest win not only of her career but of the entire Philippine tenn...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip

As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte is set to travel on a "personal trip" to 17 countries from March 20 to May...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE releases pay guidelines for April 2025 holidays

DOLE releases pay guidelines for April 2025 holidays

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
In an advisory signed Monday, March 24, the department outlined the payment rules for Eid'l Fitr (April 1), Araw ng Kagitingan...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang: Police, military should serve people, not Duterte family

Malacañang: Police, military should serve people, not Duterte family

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Palace on Tuesday, March 25, rejected the Duterte family’s attempts to directly appeal to the military to take action...
Headlines
fbtw
International backlash taught China lesson after dangerous mid-air incident, says PCG

International backlash taught China lesson after dangerous mid-air incident, says PCG

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
"I would like to believe that the PLA Navy helicopter has already learned from the backlash of the condemnation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with