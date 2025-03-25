^

Headlines

As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 4:01pm
As dad fights ICC charges, Pulong Duterte gets House clearance for 17-country trip
Paolo Duterte, eldest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, attends a Senate probe over illegal drug trade allegations on Sept. 7, 2017.
The Philippine STAR / KJ Rosales, file

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez approved a travel clearance for Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (Davao, 1st District) on March 20, allowing him to visit 17 countries during the congressional break.

This serves as the second revision to Duterte's original request. The first revision was submitted on March 11, the day his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested.

The initial request, granted on March 12, approved his travel to Japan and the Netherlands from March 12 to April 15. Rodrigo was transferred to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) custody in The Hague, Netherlands on March 12. 

RELATED: Pulong Duterte gets House travel clearance for 'personal trip' to Japan, Netherlands

With the latest approval, Paolo is now cleared to visit a total of 17 countries: Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and Singapore.

Paolo described the trip as a “personal” one, stating that he would use his own funds to cover expenses. His travels now span from March 20 to May 10.

His sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, is also in the Netherlands, assisting their father in preparing his defense before the international tribunal, which has scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for September 23.

Rodrigo is facing pre-trial proceedings at the ICC for crimes against humanity charges over two allegations: his “war on drugs,” which claimed thousands of lives, and his role in the Davao Death Squad's brutal crackdown on criminals when he was mayor.

The ICC has ordered the prosecution to disclose by April the evidence it intends to present at the next hearing. This includes non-documentary evidence, witness testimonies and statements.

The defense must also submit its observations on the prosecution's disclosures and indicate whether it plans to present evidence or call witnesses during the confirmation of charges hearing.

Paolo’s travel clearance, which is valid until May 10, ends just two days before election day. Both he and Rodrigo are running in the 2025 midterm polls — Paolo for reelection and Rodrigo for another term as mayor.

They are being challenged in the elections by the Nograles siblings: Rep. Migs Nograles (PBA Party-List) and former Civil Service Commission Chair Karlo Nograles.

Meanwhile, recently impeached Sara is set to stand trial before the Senate in July, unless the Supreme Court grants petitions seeking to nullify the impeachment or halt the proceedings.

She was impeached over allegations of confidential fund misuse, unexplained wealth and her link to her father’s drug war and Davao Death Squad. 

Paolo faces similar accusations from former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, particularly over drug smuggling complaints linked to a 2017 case in which the Bureau of Customs released P6.4 billion worth of crystal meth (shabu). He was Davao City’s vice mayor then. 

RELATED: Taguba says he received death threats after implicating 'Pulong' Duterte in drug smuggling

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

PAOLO DUTERTE

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

Palace: Duterte compared self to Hitler, not Ninoy

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should stop comparing her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, to the late senator Benigno...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues
play

Chiz hits Duterte clan's attempts to involve AFP in issues

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Did Vice President Sara Duterte suggest that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Explain &lsquo;suspicious&rsquo; confidential fund recipients

Palace to VP: Explain ‘suspicious’ confidential fund recipients

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should shed light on the alleged beneficiaries of her confidential funds, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

DOH secretary under fire for posing with tobacco execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is in hot water after posing for a photo with executives from Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co....
Headlines
fbtw
Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala’s Cinderella run continued with the biggest win not only of her career but of the entire Philippine tenn...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
International backlash taught China lesson after dangerous mid-air incident, says PCG

International backlash taught China lesson after dangerous mid-air incident, says PCG

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
"I would like to believe that the PLA Navy helicopter has already learned from the backlash of the condemnation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pro-Duterte poster altering Philippine flag violated law &mdash; NHCP

Pro-Duterte poster altering Philippine flag violated law — NHCP

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
A banner featuring an altered Philippine flag, used by supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, violated the law, according...
Headlines
fbtw
After Isabela bridge collapse, House eyes probe into series of bridge failures

After Isabela bridge collapse, House eyes probe into series of bridge failures

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Following public scrutiny over the quick collapse of the Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela, a House lawmaker has called...
Headlines
fbtw
China denies receiving asylum request from Duterte

China denies receiving asylum request from Duterte

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
"We have never received the so-called application for asylum to the Chinese government from former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Strikers urged: Talk to government, don&rsquo;t inconvenience commuters

Strikers urged: Talk to government, don’t inconvenience commuters

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has urged striking transport groups to discuss their concerns with the government, particularly the new...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with