^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 5:35pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured on Dec. 29, 2024.
Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese crew 'mysteriously' disappear before Manila vessel inspection

Chinese crew 'mysteriously' disappear before Manila vessel inspection

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Eight Chinese crew members appeared to have "mysteriously disembarked" from a foreign vessel hours before Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Government ready for transport strike; some classes suspended

Government ready for transport strike; some classes suspended

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Malacañang has assured the public that the government is prepared for the three-day nationwide jeepney strike,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara to supporters: Don&rsquo;t allow others to be &lsquo;kidnapped&rsquo;

VP Sara to supporters: Don’t allow others to be ‘kidnapped’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte are currently working on a legal remedy, in hopes of securing his release before...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI to probe &lsquo;brains&rsquo; of fake news peddlers

NBI to probe ‘brains’ of fake news peddlers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
 Who is bankrolling the spread of fake news on social media?
Headlines
fbtw
More &lsquo;super seniors&rsquo; to get P10K cash gift

More ‘super seniors’ to get P10K cash gift

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
More than 275,000 senior citizens will be receiving P10,000 each this year as initial beneficiaries of a law signed by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTR open to slower PUV modernization program implementation

DOTR open to slower PUV modernization program implementation

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will still proceed. However, following reports...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: MRT-3's extended operating hours

LIST: MRT-3's extended operating hours

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) will begin implementing extended...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth expanded animal bite treatment package lauded

PhilHealth expanded animal bite treatment package lauded

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has described as timely, and a necessary intervention, the expanded Animal Bite Treatment (ABT) package now being...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Pinoys see Philippine politics as corrupt, disorderly&rsquo;

‘Pinoys see Philippine politics as corrupt, disorderly’

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Filipino voters generally have a negative view of Philippine politics, with more than half describing it either as “magulo”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with