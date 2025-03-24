^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 1:01pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara to supporters: Don&rsquo;t allow others to be &lsquo;kidnapped&rsquo;

VP Sara to supporters: Don’t allow others to be ‘kidnapped’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte are currently working on a legal remedy, in hopes of securing his release before...
Headlines
fbtw
More &lsquo;super seniors&rsquo; to get P10K cash gift

More ‘super seniors’ to get P10K cash gift

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
More than 275,000 senior citizens will be receiving P10,000 each this year as initial beneficiaries of a law signed by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Undocumented Pinoys urged to seek legal advice after Trump&rsquo;s deportation order

Undocumented Pinoys urged to seek legal advice after Trump’s deportation order

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez warned that undocumented Filipinos face a high risk of deportation and should take immediate...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth expanded animal bite treatment package lauded

PhilHealth expanded animal bite treatment package lauded

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has described as timely, and a necessary intervention, the expanded Animal Bite Treatment (ABT) package now being...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Pork max SRP violators face NBI, PNP probes

DA: Pork max SRP violators face NBI, PNP probes

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The government may tap the services of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine National Police (PNP) to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

14 party-list groups lead OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Fourteen party-list groups, mostly incumbents, are leading in the latest pre-electoral survey conducted by the OCTA Research group.
Headlines
fbtw

Pope appoints Bohol bishop as apostolic nuncio to European Union

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Pope Francis has appointed 65-year-old Bernardito Auza, an archbishop from Bohol province, to become the next apostolic nuncio to the European Union.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs laws creating new LTO district offices

President Marcos signs laws creating new LTO district offices

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has signed laws creating new district offices of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and upgrading several...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte did not apply for asylum in China &ndash; Bello

Duterte did not apply for asylum in China – Bello

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
One of Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyers has denied that the former president applied for asylum in China, following reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with