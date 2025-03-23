Undocumented Pinoys urged to seek legal advice after Trumpâ€™s deportation order

^

Undocumented Pinoys urged to seek legal advice after Trump’s deportation order

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 4:18pm
Flag of the United States of America.
Image by Angelique Johnson from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ambassador to the United States urged undocumented Filipinos in the US to consult immigration lawyers and explore options to legalize their stay.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez warned that undocumented Filipinos face a high risk of deportation and should take immediate steps to legalize their status.

“Pwede silang pumunta sa immigration lawyer at ngayon pa lang ayusin nila at meron silang chance na maging legal ang status nila (Undocumented Filipinos can go to an immigration lawyer and start fixing their status now, as they have a chance to legalize it),” Romualdez said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, March 23. 

Romualdez also warned that that individuals deported from the US may no longer be allowed to return.

This advisory follows the US government's decision to terminate the temporary protected status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans living in the country.

The revocation will be effective on April 24, ending the parole entry program introduced under former president Joe Biden. The program allowed nationals from these countries to enter by air if they had US-based sponsors.

In January, 24 Filipinos were deported from the US due to alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Since November, Romualdez has repeatedly warned of mass deportations under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump has vowed to enforce stricter immigration laws and has previously promised to deport illegal immigrants using the military.

Data from the US Department of Homeland Security (2022) estimates that approximately 350,000 Filipinos are undocumented in the United States.

The Philippines ranks as the fifth-largest source of illegal immigrants in the US, following Honduras, which ranks fourth with 560,000 undocumented individuals. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

