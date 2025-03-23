^

Headlines

Immigration arrests American over alleged ties to drug cartel

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 2:36pm
Immigration arrests American over alleged ties to drug cartel
The building of the Bureau of Immigration in Manila.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended an American fugitive wanted by US authorities for drug trafficking and alleged ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Henry Watkis, 51, was arrested by immigration authorities on March 18 at his residence in Barangay Ubaliw, Polangui, Albay, in coordination with US officials.

The US government had sought the BI’s assistance in locating and deporting Watkis, who is on the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) wanted list.

A US District Court in Northern Iowa issued an arrest warrant for Watkis on February 26, charging him with the distribution of methamphetamine (shabu) and heroin.

Authorities also said that Watkis acted as an enforcer for the Devil’s Disciples motorcycle gang in Chicago, Illinois and used violence to collect drug proceeds.

“He will be deported for overstaying and for being an undesirable alien. We cannot allow the Philippines to be used as a sanctuary for foreigners involved in illegal drugs,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said.

Separate arrest in Naga City

In a separate operation, the BI also arrested an overstaying Egyptian national in Naga City on March 19.

The suspect, identified as Bakhit Akram Mnayer Gouda, 37, was apprehended in Barangay Igualdad, Naga City, following criminal complaints for direct assault and oral defamation against a police officer.

A local resident filed a complaint against Gouda for alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act, citing immoral acts.

Both foreign nationals are currently in BI custody pending deportation proceedings.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPORTATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte leaves fate to God, hits &lsquo;fractured governance&rsquo;

Duterte leaves fate to God, hits ‘fractured governance’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
A week since his arrest and detention under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy among Duterte&rsquo;s legal defense team

Pinoy among Duterte’s legal defense team

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
A Filipino lawyer will be among the five-member core defense team of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, with his lead...
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea discharged from hospital in the Netherlands &mdash; Bong Go

Medialdea discharged from hospital in the Netherlands — Bong Go

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea has been discharged from a hospital in the Netherlands following a successful...
Headlines
fbtw
Eid&rsquo;l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the...
Headlines
fbtw
SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won&rsquo;t be asked to quit

SolGen has Marcos Jr. trust, won’t be asked to quit

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Despite declining to represent the government in petitions seeking to secure the release of former president Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pope Francis names Filipino archbishop as Vatican&rsquo;s envoy to EU

Pope Francis names Filipino archbishop as Vatican’s envoy to EU

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Pope Francis has appointed a Boholano bishop and seasoned Vatican diplomat as the apostolic nuncio to the European Union...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government must serve with integrity to rise above adversities&rsquo;

‘Government must serve with integrity to rise above adversities’

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
As his administration grapples with political issues, President Marcos has highlighted the need for the government to serve...
Headlines
fbtw
Feared, beloved George Foreman, 76

Feared, beloved George Foreman, 76

17 hours ago
Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who lost to Muhammad Ali in boxing’s iconic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle”...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists urged: File raps vs fake news peddlers

Journalists urged: File raps vs fake news peddlers

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday urged journalists to file cases against peddlers of fake news.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with