Immigration arrests American over alleged ties to drug cartel

The building of the Bureau of Immigration in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended an American fugitive wanted by US authorities for drug trafficking and alleged ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Henry Watkis, 51, was arrested by immigration authorities on March 18 at his residence in Barangay Ubaliw, Polangui, Albay, in coordination with US officials.

The US government had sought the BI’s assistance in locating and deporting Watkis, who is on the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) wanted list.

A US District Court in Northern Iowa issued an arrest warrant for Watkis on February 26, charging him with the distribution of methamphetamine (shabu) and heroin.

Authorities also said that Watkis acted as an enforcer for the Devil’s Disciples motorcycle gang in Chicago, Illinois and used violence to collect drug proceeds.

“He will be deported for overstaying and for being an undesirable alien. We cannot allow the Philippines to be used as a sanctuary for foreigners involved in illegal drugs,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said.

Separate arrest in Naga City

In a separate operation, the BI also arrested an overstaying Egyptian national in Naga City on March 19.

The suspect, identified as Bakhit Akram Mnayer Gouda, 37, was apprehended in Barangay Igualdad, Naga City, following criminal complaints for direct assault and oral defamation against a police officer.

A local resident filed a complaint against Gouda for alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act, citing immoral acts.

Both foreign nationals are currently in BI custody pending deportation proceedings.