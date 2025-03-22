Medialdea discharged from hospital in the Netherlands â€” Bong Go

^

Medialdea discharged from hospital in the Netherlands — Bong Go

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 4:27pm
Photo shared by Sen. Bong Go on Facebook of former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, whom he said has been discharged from a hospital in the Netherlands.
Sen. Bong Go via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea has been discharged from a hospital in the Netherlands following a successful heart procedure, Sen. Bong Go announced on Saturday, March 22.

In a Facebook post, Go said Medialdea had been confined for several days in a hospital in The Hague but is now recovering. 

However, he will have to remain in the Netherlands for six weeks as he is not yet cleared for travel.

"Successful ang naging medical heart procedure na ginawa kay Atty. Medialdea, ngunit kailangan muna niyang manatili doon ng anim na linggo dahil hindi pa siya pwedeng bumyahe," Go said.

(Medialdea's heart procedure was successful, but he has to stay there for six weeks as he is not yet allowed to travel.)

Go also thanked Filipinos who prayed for Medialdea’s recovery.

"Nagpapasalamat rin siya sa mga kababayan nating nagdasal at patuloy na nagdarasal para sa kalusugan ni Atty. Medialdea," he said.

(Medialdea is also grateful to our fellow countrymen who prayed and continue to pray for Atty. Medialdea’s health.)

The former executive secretary was taken to the hospital on March 18 after being brought out of The Hague Penitentiary Institution on a stretcher. 

Medialdea is in the Netherlands visiting former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was arrested upon his arrival from Hong Kong and was flown to The Hague in the Netherlands on March 11.

He represented Duterte during the initial hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC), where the former president stands accused of the crime against humanity of murder over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups said killed thousands.

Go also renewed his call for prayers for Duterte's health, safety and release.

"Kasabay nito, patuloy na nanawagan si Senator Bong Go na ipanalangin ang kaligtasan, kalusugan, at kalayaan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," he said.

(Sen. Bong Go is also calling on the public to continue praying for the safety, health and freedom of former President Rodrigo Duterte.)

The ICC scheduled the next hearing to confirm Duterte’s charges on September 23.

At the confirming of charges hearing, a suspect has the opportunity to challenge the prosecutor's evidence. Only after this will the court determine whether to proceed to trial, a process that may take several months or even years.

BONG GO

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

RODRIGO DUTERTE
