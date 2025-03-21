Families of drug war victims want Rodrigo Duterte jailed, not dead â€” lawyer

Families of drug war victims want Rodrigo Duterte jailed, not dead — lawyer

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen with his lawyer Salvador Medialdea (L) in the courtroom during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague on March 14, 2025. The 79-year-old, the first ex-Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC, followed by videolink during a short hearing to inform him of the crimes he is alleged to have committed, as well as his rights as a defendant. Duterte stands accused of the crime against humanity of murder over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups said killed thousands.

MANILA, Philippines — Families of extrajudicial killing victims under former President Rodrigo Duterte do not want him to die but rather to face imprisonment, an International Criminal Court (ICC)-accredited lawyer said.

Lawyer Joel Butuyan said that families of those killed in Duterte’s war on drugs want the former president to experience the consequences of his actions.

“Actually gusto nila makita talaga na makonvict si Mr. Duterte. Ayaw nilang mamatay,” Butuyan said during a March 17 forum with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

(Actually, they really want to see Mr. Duterte convicted. They don't want him to die.)

“Gusto nilang maranasan niya na magdusa sa mga kasalanan niya… maramdaman niya 'yung lamig ng rehas kapag nakonvict siya,” he added.

(They want him to experience suffering for his crimes… to feel the cold bars of a prison cell once he is convicted.)

When asked if a conviction at the ICC would make local cases against Duterte easier to resolve, Butuyan said that Philippine courts must still conduct their own trials.

“The criminal trial will be on an individual basis. You cannot use the ICC decision as precedent because that only concerns Mr. Duterte… the trial will have to stand on its own evidence,” he said.

“It will depend on the evidence presented by the prosecutor here in the Philippines,” he added.

Butuyan also said that drug war victims may seek compensation from the ICC using Duterte’s assets, but only if he is convicted.

“The damages that are going to be awarded to them will be first collected from any recoverable assets of the accused. And there is the remedy of obtaining a freeze on the assets of the accused while trial is going on,” Butuyan said.

Pivotal point in seeking justice

A group of Catholic and Protestant bishops called Duterte’s arrest a "pivotal point" in achieving justice for the victims of the war on drugs.

In a statement, the Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF) described the former president’s arrest as a crucial step toward justice and accountability, particularly for the poor families who have long sought truth and restitution.

“The ICC took action against Duterte because of claims of impunity. This brought up controversial issues between state authority and court jurisdiction,” the group said.

“The EBF profoundly conveys its solidarity with the Filipino people, especially those who have suffered immense pain and violence at the hands of the forces of darkness. We recognize the steadfast and committed work of our partner organizations in championing justice for the victims and their families,” it added.

Meanwhile, the International Human Rights Coalition in the Philippines (IHRCP) also welcomed Duterte’s arrest but stressed that accountability must extend beyond him.

IHRCP President Peter Murphy said the Marcos administration must also be held responsible, as certain policies from Duterte’s tenure have continued under the current government.

“The arrest of Duterte is a critical first step, but justice must not stop here. Those responsible for Duterte’s murderous war on drugs, war on dissent, as well as the ongoing repression under Marcos, must face international accountability,” Murphy said in a press conference on March 18.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 upon his arrival from Hong Kong. On March 14 (Manila time), he was presented with charges before the ICC pre-trial chamber for crimes against humanity, specifically citing his alleged involvement in at least 43 killings.

These included incidents attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency. The charges cover incidents that reportedly occurred between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019.

Official government records place the drug war death toll at 6,000, but human rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000, with many victims being small-time drug users and pushers.