^

Headlines

Manila heritage advocates restore marker for Philippines' first women’s org

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 7:00am
Manila heritage advocates restore marker for Philippines' first womenâ€™s org
This March 9, 2025 photo shows the restored historical marker of the Asociación Feminista Filipina.
Manileños For Heritage

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers from Manileños For Heritage, a network of heritage advocates in Manila, earlier this month restored the historical marker of the Asociación Feminista Filipina, the Philippines' first women's organization.

The historical marker is installed at the home of Paz Natividad viuda de Zalueta on Salcedo Street (now Avenida Rizal) corner Recto, where the pioneering women’s organization was founded.

The organization, which championed women’s rights, education, and social reforms, played a key role in shaping the early feminist movement in the Philippines. The restoration of its historical marker was held last March 9, making it timely as it coincided with National Women’s Month.

“Its members advocated for better health and welfare services, access to education, and greater participation of women in civic life,” Manileños For Heritage said in a Facebook post. 

Manileños For Heritage said members revived the historical marker to ensure that Asociación Feminista Filipina’s “legacy remains visible and dignified after years of neglect.”

“A simple act like restoring a historical marker sends a strong message: it reinforces the significance of our shared history and encourages the community to take action in preserving our cultural heritage,” the heritage advocates’ group said.

The volunteers assured the public that the restoration process followed the approved guidelines of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

They also thanked the management of the building where the marker stands for allowing the restoration.

“Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that this piece of history continues to be recognized and remembered,” Manileños For Heritage said.

MANILA

NHCP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 hours ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Eid&rsquo;l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recap: Duterte&rsquo;s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

Recap: Duterte’s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
Tensions were high in the Senate as allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte rallied to question the validity of his arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA urged: Bring Roque back to Philippines

DFA urged: Bring Roque back to Philippines

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs  must coordinate with Dutch authorities and facilitate the return to the country of...
Headlines
fbtw

Stop attacking drug war victims’ kin, Duterte supporters told

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Lawyers representing the victims of the war on drugs have urged supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte to stop the attacks and disinformation about the ongoing proceedings at the International Criminal ...
Headlines
fbtw
PCO, CICC launch Hotline 1326 vs scams, deepfakes

PCO, CICC launch Hotline 1326 vs scams, deepfakes

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center yesterday signed an agreement with the Presidential Communications Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte admits dad unlikely to return to Philippines

Sara Duterte admits dad unlikely to return to Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
Duterte said harboring negative feelings about her father's arrest would be "pointless" as he would no longer...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with