Manila heritage advocates restore marker for Philippines' first womenâ€™s org

Manila heritage advocates restore marker for Philippines' first women’s org

This March 9, 2025 photo shows the restored historical marker of the Asociación Feminista Filipina.

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers from Manileños For Heritage, a network of heritage advocates in Manila, earlier this month restored the historical marker of the Asociación Feminista Filipina, the Philippines' first women's organization.

The historical marker is installed at the home of Paz Natividad viuda de Zalueta on Salcedo Street (now Avenida Rizal) corner Recto, where the pioneering women’s organization was founded.

The organization, which championed women’s rights, education, and social reforms, played a key role in shaping the early feminist movement in the Philippines. The restoration of its historical marker was held last March 9, making it timely as it coincided with National Women’s Month.

“Its members advocated for better health and welfare services, access to education, and greater participation of women in civic life,” Manileños For Heritage said in a Facebook post.

Manileños For Heritage said members revived the historical marker to ensure that Asociación Feminista Filipina’s “legacy remains visible and dignified after years of neglect.”

“A simple act like restoring a historical marker sends a strong message: it reinforces the significance of our shared history and encourages the community to take action in preserving our cultural heritage,” the heritage advocates’ group said.

The volunteers assured the public that the restoration process followed the approved guidelines of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

They also thanked the management of the building where the marker stands for allowing the restoration.

“Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that this piece of history continues to be recognized and remembered,” Manileños For Heritage said.