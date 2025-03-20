Eid'l Fitr on April 1 declared a regular holiday

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a park in Manila on April 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared April 1 a regular holiday throughout the Philippines in observance of Eid'l Fitr, the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 839 on Thursday, March 20, following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which had proposed March 31 or April 1 as the national holiday.

"In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid'l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, it is necessary to declare 01 April 2025, Tuesday, a regular holiday throughout the country," the proclamation states.

The declaration is in accordance with Republic Act 9177, which established Eid'l Fitr as a regular holiday nationwide.