^

Headlines

Eid'l Fitr on April 1 declared a regular holiday

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:45pm
Eid'l Fitr on April 1 declared a regular holiday
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a park in Manila on April 10, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared April 1 a regular holiday throughout the Philippines in observance of Eid'l Fitr, the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 839 on Thursday, March 20, following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which had proposed March 31 or April 1 as the national holiday.

"In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid'l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, it is necessary to declare 01 April 2025, Tuesday, a regular holiday throughout the country," the proclamation states.

The declaration is in accordance with Republic Act 9177, which established Eid'l Fitr as a regular holiday nationwide.

HOLIDAYS

PALACE

RAMADAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
The lead counsel of former president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague is confident of his quick acquittal by the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Justice Carpio: SolGen&rsquo;s position has become untenable

Justice Carpio: SolGen’s position has become untenable

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The position of Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has become “untenable” and President Marcos can fire him for...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Victims of the previous administration’s war against illegal drugs will oppose any move to temporarily release former...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato mulls hiding, won&rsquo;t surrender to ICC

Bato mulls hiding, won’t surrender to ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
If confronted with “injustice,” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he might consider going into hiding from the International...
Headlines
fbtw
International humanitarian law the basis for Duterte&rsquo;s arrest &mdash; DOJ

International humanitarian law the basis for Duterte’s arrest — DOJ

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
It was international humanitarian law that compelled the Philippine government to surrender the former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;No place like home&rsquo;: House leaders urge Roque to stop evading law, return to PH

‘No place like home’: House leaders urge Roque to stop evading law, return to PH

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After Vice President Sara Duterte clarified that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is not part of her father’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Sexist, hate speech vs EJK victims&rsquo; female relatives spike after Duterte&rsquo;s arrest &mdash; group

Sexist, hate speech vs EJK victims’ female relatives spike after Duterte’s arrest — group

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Human rights group Karapatan expressed alarm over the attacks and threats against these women, which it claimed were carried...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte allies ask: Why wasn&rsquo;t the ICC arrest warrant coursed through a local court?

Duterte allies ask: Why wasn’t the ICC arrest warrant coursed through a local court?

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte once again challenged the validity of his arrest by the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd finds one school with 98% possible 'ghost students' in voucher program

DepEd finds one school with 98% possible 'ghost students' in voucher program

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Lawyer Tara Rama, director of DepEd's government assistance and subsidies office, said they caught the school's activities...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s drug war deaths were far from 'coincidence,' study shows

Duterte’s drug war deaths were far from 'coincidence,' study shows

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte wasted no time in unleashing his bloody nationwide drug war upon taking office in 2016. In...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with