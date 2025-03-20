LIVE: Senate hearing on the arrest of Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is set to conduct an inquiry on Thursday, March 20, into the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his subsequent transfer to the International Criminal Court.

Sen. Imee Marcos, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said that officials from key government agencies are expected to attend the hearing.

These include representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Transportation-Office for Transport Security (DOTr-OTS), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), National Security Council (NSC) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), along with other resource persons and witnesses.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. Later that day, he was flown to The Hague to face trial at the ICC for crimes against humanity in connection with his controversial drug war.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) formally presented charges to former President Rodrigo Duterte during his first court appearance on March 14 (Philippine time). He was informed that he stands accused as “an indirect co-perpetrator” in the killing of 19 alleged “drug pushers or thieves” by the Davao Death Squad between 2011 and 2016, and 24 other alleged criminals between 2016 and 2019 when he was president.

Watch the Senate hearing at 10 a.m., on Thursday, March 20.