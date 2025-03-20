^

Headlines

Go leads Pulse Asia survey, climbs in others

The Philippine Star
March 20, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go continues to solidify his standing as one of the frontrunners in the 2025 senatorial race, securing the top spot in the latest Pulse Asia survey and maintaining strong positions across multiple independent polls.

The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from Feb. 20 to 26, showed Go climbing to number one with 58.1 percent voter support – his highest rating yet in the campaign cycle.

This marks a significant jump from his 50.4 percent rating in January, where he was ranked second to third.

“Your continued trust and support continues to strengthen and inspire me to fight for the welfare of Filipinos,” Go earlier said.

Aside from Pulse Asia, Social Weather Stations (SWS) also recorded a steady climb in his rankings.

In its Feb. 15 to 19 survey, Go secured second place with 38 percent voter preference, an improvement from his third-to-fourth place ranking in January with 37 percent and December 2024 with 32 percent.

Meanwhile, the latest OCTA Research survey, conducted from Feb. 22 to 28, saw Go ranking second with 62 percent voter support, further reinforcing his strong electoral standing.

Aside from securing high numbers in the above mentioned surveys conducted in February, Go continues his strong showing in March. The Tangere pre-election poll, conducted from March 11 to 14, placed him statistically tied at the top spot with 54 percent voter preference.

Go expressed gratitude to the public for their continued trust, emphasizing his commitment to accessible and hands-on public service.

Observers attributed his sustained rise in voter preference to his direct engagement with communities and his consistent advocacy for health care reforms, disaster response and grassroots assistance.

The Malasakit Center program, which Go initiated in 2018 and later institutionalized by principally authoring and sponsoring Republic Act 11463, was his approach to improving access to medical assistance from government.

These one-stop shops consolidate assistance from the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, significantly cutting down red tape for patients in need.

To date, 167 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, with at least three in every region. DOH has reported that the program has assisted more than 17 million Filipinos in reducing their hospital expenses.

As chairman of the Senate committee on health, Go has vowed to exercise oversight so that the Malasakit Centers law will be implemented properly to continue their operations more efficiently.

Beyond Malasakit Centers, he has also been instrumental in broader health care reforms. He principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty hospitals within DOH regional hospitals, bringing expert medical care closer to underserved communities.

Additionally, he has championed the creation of Super Health Centers, which focus on primary care, early disease detection and free consultations in coordination with municipal health offices, local government units and PhilHealth’s Konsulta program.

BONG GO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace to Guevarra: Are you still fit to be SolGen? SolGen leaves fate to Marcos

Palace to Guevarra: Are you still fit to be SolGen? SolGen leaves fate to Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
It’s time for Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to assess if he is still fit to be the government’s top lawyer...
Headlines
fbtw

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC&rsquo;

‘Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
 Additional charges may be filed before the International Criminal Court  if online trolling and attacks against...
Headlines
fbtw
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao City following...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Justice Carpio: SolGen&rsquo;s position has become untenable

Justice Carpio: SolGen’s position has become untenable

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The position of Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has become “untenable” and President Marcos can fire him for...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Victims of the previous administration’s war against illegal drugs will oppose any move to temporarily release former...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaysia not cooperating in Guo escape probe &ndash; DOJ

Malaysia not cooperating in Guo escape probe – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Malaysia has refused to cooperate with the Philippine government’s investigation into the escape of former mayor Alice...
Headlines
fbtw

DSWD lauds AKAP, ayuda exemption from spending ban

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian welcomed yesterday the decision of the Commission on Elections to exempt key social welfare programs from the election spending ban, ensuring continued assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to review Masungi eviction notice

Marcos urged to review Masungi eviction notice

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Masungi Georeserve Foundation yesterday urged President Marcos to review the eviction notice issued by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with