Go leads Pulse Asia survey, climbs in others

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go continues to solidify his standing as one of the frontrunners in the 2025 senatorial race, securing the top spot in the latest Pulse Asia survey and maintaining strong positions across multiple independent polls.

The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from Feb. 20 to 26, showed Go climbing to number one with 58.1 percent voter support – his highest rating yet in the campaign cycle.

This marks a significant jump from his 50.4 percent rating in January, where he was ranked second to third.

“Your continued trust and support continues to strengthen and inspire me to fight for the welfare of Filipinos,” Go earlier said.

Aside from Pulse Asia, Social Weather Stations (SWS) also recorded a steady climb in his rankings.

In its Feb. 15 to 19 survey, Go secured second place with 38 percent voter preference, an improvement from his third-to-fourth place ranking in January with 37 percent and December 2024 with 32 percent.

Meanwhile, the latest OCTA Research survey, conducted from Feb. 22 to 28, saw Go ranking second with 62 percent voter support, further reinforcing his strong electoral standing.

Aside from securing high numbers in the above mentioned surveys conducted in February, Go continues his strong showing in March. The Tangere pre-election poll, conducted from March 11 to 14, placed him statistically tied at the top spot with 54 percent voter preference.

Go expressed gratitude to the public for their continued trust, emphasizing his commitment to accessible and hands-on public service.

Observers attributed his sustained rise in voter preference to his direct engagement with communities and his consistent advocacy for health care reforms, disaster response and grassroots assistance.

The Malasakit Center program, which Go initiated in 2018 and later institutionalized by principally authoring and sponsoring Republic Act 11463, was his approach to improving access to medical assistance from government.

These one-stop shops consolidate assistance from the Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, significantly cutting down red tape for patients in need.

To date, 167 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, with at least three in every region. DOH has reported that the program has assisted more than 17 million Filipinos in reducing their hospital expenses.

As chairman of the Senate committee on health, Go has vowed to exercise oversight so that the Malasakit Centers law will be implemented properly to continue their operations more efficiently.

Beyond Malasakit Centers, he has also been instrumental in broader health care reforms. He principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty hospitals within DOH regional hospitals, bringing expert medical care closer to underserved communities.

Additionally, he has championed the creation of Super Health Centers, which focus on primary care, early disease detection and free consultations in coordination with municipal health offices, local government units and PhilHealth’s Konsulta program.