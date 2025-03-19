^

Headlines

DBM releases P16.89 billion to raise military personnel allowance

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 6:28pm
DBM releases P16.89 billion to raise military personnel allowance
Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command conduct a counter-landing live fire exercise as part of 2024 Balikatan Exercises at the La Paz Sand Dunes in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on May 6, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P16.89 billion to increase the allowance of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel. 

In a statement on Wednesday, March 19, the DBM said that this was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order 84, which directed the increase of soldiers’ subsistence allowance from P150 to P350 per day. 

"Matagal na pong inaaral ang adjustment sa subsistence allowance ng ating mga military personnel. At masaya po tayo na naipasa po ito sa ating 2025 GAA (General Appropriations Act)," DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement.

(This adjustment for the subsistence allowance of our military personnel has long been studied and we are glad that it was included in the 2025 GAA.) 

The DBM said the increase will be charged against the personnel services appropriation of the agencies under the AFP, including the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy. 

Personnel included in the increase are: trainees and probationary second lieutenants/ensigns undergoing military training, citizen military training cadets on summer camp training and reserve officers and enlisted reservists undergoing training and assembly/mobilization test, citizen armed force geographical unit and cadets. 

The AFP said the increase is part of continuous efforts to ensure personnel welfare.  

The decision to increase military personnel allowances comes amid rumors of discontent within the AFP following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his subsequent handover to the International Criminal Court.

Reports of uniformed personnel resigning from their posts have circulated following the controversial arrest, but the AFP denied that any members have quit due to Duterte's arrest.

