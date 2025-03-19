^

Headlines

Japan's new visa centers in the Philippines to open on April 7

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 10:30am
Japan's new visa centers in the Philippines to open on April 7
People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo on Sept. 13, 2022.
AFP / Yuichi Yamazaki

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese Embassy of the Philippines announced on Wednesday, March 19, that it would open five new visa application centers across the Philippines next month, replacing the previous accredited agency system with new visa centers in Parañaque City, Makati City, Quezon City, Cebu and Davao. 

The Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC), operated by VFS Service Philippines Inc., will start operations on April 7. 

"In order to provide better service and convenience to those applying for visas, we have decided to open the Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC) to accept and issue visa applications," the embassy said. The online appointment system for scheduling visits to the JVAC was launched on the same day as the announcement, March 19. 

The public has been advised to check the specific addresses of the JVAC's five branches across the Philippines. 

The new centers will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metro Manila locations and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cebu and Davao branches. Passport and visa releasing will be available throughout business hours until 4 p.m. 

The centers will be closed on weekends and Japanese Embassy holidays. 

The embassy said visa applications at the new centers will incur both a standard visa fee and a service fee of P520, though costs may vary depending on nationality and visa type. All fees must be paid at the time of application. 

It also advised applicants that after April 6, applications will no longer be accepted at previously accredited agencies. However, applicants who submitted documents through these agencies before this date will still collect their passports from those same locations. 

"For cases related to diplomatic or official passports, or urgent cases requiring humanitarian consideration, please contact our Embassy or the nearest Cebu or Davao Consulate," the embassy added.

EMBASSY

JAPAN

VISA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao City following...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara won&rsquo;t apply to be Duterte&rsquo;s lawyer

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC&rsquo;

‘Trolling, attacks may lead to additional charges in ICC’

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
 Additional charges may be filed before the International Criminal Court  if online trolling and attacks against...
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea landed in a hospital in The Hague.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Freeze Duterte assets? Up to AMLC, says Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to the Anti-Money Laundering Council to handle matters related to the possible freezing of assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte to provide reparations for the victims of his...
Headlines
fbtw
SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court said it will investigate and impose sanctions against individuals who falsely claimed that the court issued...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The government has urged the Supreme Court  to junk the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of...
Headlines
fbtw
AKAP, other ayuda programs exempted from spending ban

AKAP, other ayuda programs exempted from spending ban

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Cash aid and livelihood projects of the Department of Social Welfare and Development will continue after the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs reminded: Follow host country&rsquo;s laws

OFWs reminded: Follow host country’s laws

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Whether pro- or anti-Duterte, overseas Filipino workers  are free to join protests as long as they abide by the laws...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with