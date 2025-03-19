Japan's new visa centers in the Philippines to open on April 7

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese Embassy of the Philippines announced on Wednesday, March 19, that it would open five new visa application centers across the Philippines next month, replacing the previous accredited agency system with new visa centers in Parañaque City, Makati City, Quezon City, Cebu and Davao.

The Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC), operated by VFS Service Philippines Inc., will start operations on April 7.

"In order to provide better service and convenience to those applying for visas, we have decided to open the Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC) to accept and issue visa applications," the embassy said. The online appointment system for scheduling visits to the JVAC was launched on the same day as the announcement, March 19.

The public has been advised to check the specific addresses of the JVAC's five branches across the Philippines.

The new centers will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metro Manila locations and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cebu and Davao branches. Passport and visa releasing will be available throughout business hours until 4 p.m.

The centers will be closed on weekends and Japanese Embassy holidays.

The embassy said visa applications at the new centers will incur both a standard visa fee and a service fee of P520, though costs may vary depending on nationality and visa type. All fees must be paid at the time of application.

It also advised applicants that after April 6, applications will no longer be accepted at previously accredited agencies. However, applicants who submitted documents through these agencies before this date will still collect their passports from those same locations.

"For cases related to diplomatic or official passports, or urgent cases requiring humanitarian consideration, please contact our Embassy or the nearest Cebu or Davao Consulate," the embassy added.