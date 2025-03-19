^

Headlines

SC spox clarifies: Request for comment does not mean petition is granted or denied

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 7:10am
SC spox clarifies: Request for comment does not mean petition is granted or denied
The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on Dec. 13, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — A request for comment on a petition does not indicate that the Supreme Court has ruled on the case, its spokesperson clarified.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting explained that when the high court directs a party to submit a comment, it does not mean the petition has been granted or denied.

"So when the court asks the party to comment or to respond, it does not mean that it's either granted or denied the petition or the claim," Ting said in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 18.

Ting's clarification follows the Supreme Court's directive requiring the children of former President Rodrigo Duterte to "personally file a traverse" or response to the compliance filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of government respondents.

A traverse or comment is part of the court’s procedural requirements, but Ting noted that a traverse specifically serves as a "responsive pleading" in habeas corpus petitions.

Duterte's children—Veronica, Sebastian and Paolo—filed habeas corpus petitions on March 12 and 13, challenging the legality of their father’s arrest. They questioned the constitutionality of the Philippine government’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and sought Duterte’s return.

The former president was arrested on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon served the warrant.

Duterte was formally charged at the ICC on March 14 with crimes against humanity (murder) over at least 43 killings, including those allegedly carried out by the Davao Death Squad and police operations during his presidency.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Check VP&rsquo;s projects when she was mayor &ndash; Palace

Check VP’s projects when she was mayor – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
Malacañang called for a probe into the projects of Vice President Sara Duterte when she was mayor of Davao City following...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara won&rsquo;t apply to be Duterte&rsquo;s lawyer

VP Sara won’t apply to be Duterte’s lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will not seek recognition after all from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to be her father’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s drug war a multibillion-peso racket&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s drug war a multibillion-peso racket’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 7 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was actually a “multibillion-peso racket,” a senior member of...
Headlines
fbtw
Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

Medialdea hospitalized; Duterte in high spirits, misses Pinoy food

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 7 hours ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea landed in a hospital in The Hague.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

SC to probe fake news about arrest TRO

By Daphne Galvez | 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court said it will investigate and impose sanctions against individuals who falsely claimed that the court issued...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

SC urged to junk Duterte habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 7 hours ago
The government has urged the Supreme Court  to junk the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of...
Headlines
fbtw
AKAP, other ayuda programs exempted from spending ban

AKAP, other ayuda programs exempted from spending ban

By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
Cash aid and livelihood projects of the Department of Social Welfare and Development will continue after the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs reminded: Follow host country&rsquo;s laws

OFWs reminded: Follow host country’s laws

By Mayen Jaymalin | 7 hours ago
Whether pro- or anti-Duterte, overseas Filipino workers  are free to join protests as long as they abide by the laws...
Headlines
fbtw
Address systemic understaffing in schools, DepEd told

Address systemic understaffing in schools, DepEd told

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 7 hours ago
Systemic understaffing in schools should be addressed by the Department of Education, according to the Alliance of Concerned...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with