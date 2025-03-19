SC spox clarifies: Request for comment does not mean petition is granted or denied

The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on Dec. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A request for comment on a petition does not indicate that the Supreme Court has ruled on the case, its spokesperson clarified.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting explained that when the high court directs a party to submit a comment, it does not mean the petition has been granted or denied.

"So when the court asks the party to comment or to respond, it does not mean that it's either granted or denied the petition or the claim," Ting said in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 18.

Ting's clarification follows the Supreme Court's directive requiring the children of former President Rodrigo Duterte to "personally file a traverse" or response to the compliance filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of government respondents.

A traverse or comment is part of the court’s procedural requirements, but Ting noted that a traverse specifically serves as a "responsive pleading" in habeas corpus petitions.

Duterte's children—Veronica, Sebastian and Paolo—filed habeas corpus petitions on March 12 and 13, challenging the legality of their father’s arrest. They questioned the constitutionality of the Philippine government’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and sought Duterte’s return.

The former president was arrested on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon served the warrant.

Duterte was formally charged at the ICC on March 14 with crimes against humanity (murder) over at least 43 killings, including those allegedly carried out by the Davao Death Squad and police operations during his presidency.