OFWs reminded: Follow host countryâ€™s laws

OFWs reminded: Follow host country’s laws

This was the reminder of Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac, as they closely monitor assemblies of OFWs abroad.

MANILA, Philippines — Whether pro- or anti-Duterte, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are free to join protests as long as they abide by the laws of host countries.

“The DMW will always ensure the welfare of our OFWs and stands united with other government agencies in our shared commitment to continuously provide vital programs and services,” Cacdac said.

OFW rights group Migrante International is urging Filipinos abroad to join rallies to seek the conviction of former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, in defense of President Marcos, House minority leader Marcelino Libanan said the decision to cooperate with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in serving an arrest warrant against Duterte was a correct move.

“By collaborating with Interpol, the Philippines sends a strong message to the global community: we are committed to upholding the rule of law, respecting international legal norms and ensuring that justice prevails,” he noted. – Evelyn Macairan