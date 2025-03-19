Navy to escort DENR in establishing West Philippine Sea marine research stations

This file photo provided by the Philippine Navy shows the BRP Andres Bonifacio along with US, Japan and India warships heading to Singapore during a naval drill in the West Philippine Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will escort the Department of Natural Resources (DENR) in establishing additional marine scientific research stations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The DENR announced it will conduct integrated research on biodiversity conservation at the Recto Bank and Rizal Reef in April, and plans to establish a marine scientific research station in Pag-asa Island, complementing its existing and upcoming stations at Tubbataha Reef, Snake Island in Palawan and the Verde Island Passage.

The research stations will serve as sentinel sites for marine biodiversity protection and will contribute to national security by enhancing the country’s capacity to monitor and manage its maritime domain.

Navy spokesman for the WPS, Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, said yesterday the Navy will provide support.

“We will make sure to accompany them if needed, when needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atin Ito, a broad civil society coalition committed to defending the rights and welfare of fisherfolk and frontliners in the WPS, is set to embark on its third civilian-led mission, this time featuring a “Peace and Solidarity Sea Concert.”

The event will bring together artists, fisherfolk and civil society groups from the Philippines and other neighboring countries to foster unity, cultural exchange and regional solidarity.

“In the event of specific details, like particular request for escorts by different civic society groups, this will be taken up on a case-to-case basis,” Trinidad said.

He noted that the actions of the Armed Forces are for the security, safety and protection of all government agencies and civil society. – Jose Rodel Clapano